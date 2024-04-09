^

Lady Tamaraws aim higher as Final Four spot looms

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 9, 2024 | 5:41pm
Lady Tamaraws aim higher as Final Four spot looms
Jean Asis of FEU.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Lady Tamaraws aren’t content with their place as “best of the rest” after they inched closer to a UAAP Season 86 volleyball Final Four spot with their three-set drubbing of the Adamson Lady Falcons to improve to 6-4 in the standings on Tuesday.

The Morayta-based squad, which has missed out on the semis for the past two seasons, is looking to continue to push for the top even with the top teams, UST, La Salle and NU appearing untouchable in the first three spots.

Though a semis seat is the primary goal, wing spiker Jean Asis wants something more to the Lady Tamaraws’ season.

“Sobrang determinado po kami makapasok ng Final Four, finally after ng two seasons. Sobrang ginawa po talagang inspiration yung mga nagdaang season since di po kami nakapasok and grabe din po yung mga paghihirap po namin para makapasok for the Final Four,” she said after their sweep win over Adamson. 

“Pero now na nandito na yung Final Four, mas ine-aim pa po namin na ipush yung sarili namin, na hindi lang yung Final Four yung [goal] namin, kundi makarating rin sa podium finish,” she added.

The first hurdle to that challenge would-be league leaders UST, whom they face on Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

It can be recalled that the Lady Tamaraws went 2-0 against the then-undefeated Tigresses in Round 1, before they squandered the lead as the España-based team roared with the reverse sweep for a 3-2 comeback.

Now with another try at the Tigresses, FEU hopes to do things differently.

“Yun nga, ipupush lang namin yung bawa’t isa na UST kalaban namin, kinaya nung una, so ngayon, ilang days yung pinaghandaan namin, so for sure kaya na namin, kaya na namin silang talunin,” proclaimed Asis. 

“Basta i-work lang namin kung ano yung mga tinuro ng mga coaches, and kung ano yung mga napagdaanan namin.”

Her teammate Chenie Tagaod mirrored her sentiments, especially since the first round loss against UST hit her harder than the others.

“Ginawa namin siyang inspiration kasi sobrang sakit talaga nung pagkatalo namin sa UST, mga ilang days ata bago ako maka-move on don,” said Tagaod.

But now that they know what to do and what not to, the wing spiker hopes that this time they crack the code.

“Pero ngayon, at least, alam namin na kaya namin, pagtatrabahuhan na lang,” she said.

FEU

LADY TAMARAWS

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
