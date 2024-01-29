Altas extend reign as NCAA beach volley kings

Members of the Perpetual Help men’s beach volley team celebrate their successful title defense in NCAA Season 99 play in Subic Bay sand court.

MANILA, Philippines — The Perpetual Help Altas sand court aces extended their reign in the NCAA men’s beach volleyball championship.

Reigning MVP Jeff Marapoc and partner Louie Ramirez ran roughshod over the opposition, completing a title run in NCAA Season 99 with a 21-19, 21-13 whipping of their Mapua foes in the finale yesterday in Subic Bay sand court inside Subic Free Port Zone.

It was the fourth title for the Las Piñas-based sand tossers under coach Sammy Acaylar and Michael Cariño. They previously won the title in NCAA Seasons 88, 92 and 98.

The Perpetual Altas are the second winningest team in beach volley after College of St. Benilde with seven crowns.

Meanwhile, Emilio Aguinaldo College -Cavite clinched Juniors Division crown with a win over the Lyceum of the Philippines U Junior Pirates.