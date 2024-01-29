^

Sports

Altas extend reign as NCAA beach volley kings

The Philippine Star
January 29, 2024 | 12:00am
Altas extend reign as NCAA beach volley kings
Members of the Perpetual Help men’s beach volley team celebrate their successful title defense in NCAA Season 99 play in Subic Bay sand court.

MANILA, Philippines — The Perpetual Help Altas sand court aces extended their reign in the NCAA men’s beach volleyball championship.

Reigning MVP Jeff Marapoc and partner Louie Ramirez ran roughshod over the opposition, completing a title run in NCAA Season 99 with a 21-19, 21-13 whipping of their Mapua foes in the finale yesterday in Subic Bay sand court inside Subic Free Port Zone.

It was the fourth title for the Las Piñas-based sand tossers under coach Sammy Acaylar and Michael Cariño. They previously won the title in NCAA Seasons 88, 92 and 98.

The Perpetual Altas are the second winningest team in beach volley after College of St. Benilde with seven crowns.

Meanwhile, Emilio Aguinaldo College -Cavite clinched Juniors Division crown with a win over the Lyceum of the Philippines U Junior Pirates.

vuukle comment

SPORTS

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sweeter second time around for Sabalenka

Sweeter second time around for Sabalenka

1 day ago
Aryna Sabalenka won a second Grand Slam title at the Australian Open on Saturday by marrying her undoubted tennis prowess...
Sports
fbtw
Eala cops 1st pro doubles crown

Eala cops 1st pro doubles crown

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Alex Eala won her first professional doubles' title after she and Latvian Darja Semenistaja swept the top-seeded pair of Hungary's...
Sports
fbtw
Dominant Sabalenka crushes Zheng to defend Australian Open title

Dominant Sabalenka crushes Zheng to defend Australian Open title

1 day ago
An authoritative Aryna Sabalenka blew China's Zheng Qinwen off court on Saturday to successfully defend her Australian Open...
Sports
fbtw
Sinner ousts Djokovic, meets Medvedev in final

Sinner ousts Djokovic, meets Medvedev in final

2 days ago
Jannik Sinner ended Novak Djokovic’s bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title on Friday, snapping the Serb’s astonishing...
Sports
fbtw
Sabalenka enjoys edge vs Zheng

Sabalenka enjoys edge vs Zheng

2 days ago
Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is confident she will have a crucial emotional edge over Zheng Qinwen in Saturday’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eala, Latvian partner rule W50 Pune

Eala, Latvian partner rule W50 Pune

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Alex Eala made it up for her early exit in the Australian Open by winning her first professional doubles title in the W50...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts seek to keep 3x3 rampage

Bolts seek to keep 3x3 rampage

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Meralco aims to continue on its sizzling run in the PBA 3x3 Season 3 Third Conference as Leg 5 fires off today at the Ayala...
Sports
fbtw

When juggernauts clash

By Bill Velasco | 1 hour ago
Four months into the Pilipinas Super League President’s Cup, there are still two undefeated teams left in the tournament.
Sports
fbtw
Cone admits getting outcoached by San Miguel counterparts as Ginebra gets boot

Cone admits getting outcoached by San Miguel counterparts as Ginebra gets boot

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
After being swept in the semifinals of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone tipped his hat...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with