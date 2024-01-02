^

Sports

Ara Galang heads to Chery Tiggo

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 2, 2024 | 11:05am
Ara Galang heads to Chery Tiggo

MANILA, Philippines – Ara Galang has signed with the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, the team announced Tuesday.

Galang, previously of the F2 Logistics, will join a Chery Tiggo team that boasts a deep roster headlined by former league MVP Mylene Paat, EJ and Eya Laure and Princess Robles.

The F2 Cargo Movers recently disbanded.

The 5-foot-7 Galang thanked Chery for the opportunity.

“I am excited because this is the first time I will play with very different players. I went to a team that I do not know the players that much,” she said in Filipino.

She played seven years for the Cargo Movers.

“The only ones I know are Buding [Duremdes] and Mylene Paat. I am excited to work and play with the younger players,” the 28-year-old added.

Chery Tiggo ended the PVL Second All-Filipino Conference with an 8-3 win-loss slate, good for fourth place.

And with the addition of Galang, the Crossovers are poised to make some noise.

“I will always play all out, so I will give my best every training, every game, every day,” she said.

“I will do everything I can to contribute and help the team.”

vuukle comment

ARA GALANG

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacquiao teases Mayweather rematch in Japan

Pacquiao teases Mayweather rematch in Japan

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Manny Pacquiao seemingly teased the long-awaited boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. this year. 
Sports
fbtw
Delivering the good news

Delivering the good news

By Sports Staff | 1 day ago
A gold rush in the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games during the hot and humid month of May provided another bright spot in the...
Sports
fbtw
Persistence pays off as Japan warms up for Asian Cup with win

Persistence pays off as Japan warms up for Asian Cup with win

17 hours ago
Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu hailed his team's persistence after they warmed up for this month's Asian Cup with a 5-0 friendly...
Sports
fbtw
World title report card

World title report card

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
It was a lean year for Philippine boxing in world title matches in 2023 as only eight bouts were held with six Filipino fighters...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics rout Spurs, keep streak going

Celtics rout Spurs, keep streak going

12 hours ago
Jayson Tatum scored 25 points and Jaylen Brown added 24 to lead the NBA-best Boston Celtics over San Antonio 134-101 on Sunday,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pacman not giving up on Floyd

Pacman not giving up on Floyd

By Abac Cordero | 12 hours ago
While vacationing with his family in Japan, Manny Pacquiao continued to tease and court Floyd Mayweather Jr. for a remat...
Sports
fbtw
EASL VIPs, investors coming to town

EASL VIPs, investors coming to town

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
EASL VIPs, including shareholders and prospective investors, are expected to attend Meralco’s game against the unbeaten...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic greets 2024 with victory for Serbia

Djokovic greets 2024 with victory for Serbia

12 hours ago
Novak Djokovic got the party started for 2024 as he sealed a 2-1 win for Serbia over China near the stroke of midnight on...
Sports
fbtw
Osaka wins comeback match at Brisbane International

Osaka wins comeback match at Brisbane International

1 day ago
Former World No. 1 and new mother Naomi Osaka won her first match back after a long break Monday with a hard-fought victory...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with