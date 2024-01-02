Ara Galang heads to Chery Tiggo

MANILA, Philippines – Ara Galang has signed with the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, the team announced Tuesday.

Galang, previously of the F2 Logistics, will join a Chery Tiggo team that boasts a deep roster headlined by former league MVP Mylene Paat, EJ and Eya Laure and Princess Robles.

The F2 Cargo Movers recently disbanded.

The 5-foot-7 Galang thanked Chery for the opportunity.

“I am excited because this is the first time I will play with very different players. I went to a team that I do not know the players that much,” she said in Filipino.

She played seven years for the Cargo Movers.

“The only ones I know are Buding [Duremdes] and Mylene Paat. I am excited to work and play with the younger players,” the 28-year-old added.

Chery Tiggo ended the PVL Second All-Filipino Conference with an 8-3 win-loss slate, good for fourth place.

And with the addition of Galang, the Crossovers are poised to make some noise.

“I will always play all out, so I will give my best every training, every game, every day,” she said.

“I will do everything I can to contribute and help the team.”