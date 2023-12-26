Tapales eyes piece of history

The Philippines’ Marlon Tapales and Japan’s Naoya Inoue on the eve of their title unification fight.

YOKOHAMA – Marlon Tapales spent Christmas Day tipping the scales and comfortably making weight for the biggest fight of his life.

Tonight, at the Ariake Arena in Koto City, Tokyo, the 31-year-old Filipino meets Japanese treasure Naoya Inoue in a unification bout at 122 pounds.

At stake in the scheduled 12-rounder are the four super-bantamweight championship belts. It doesn’t come often that all four titles are on the line in a single bout.

For Tapales, the WBA and IBF champion, it’s a rare and golden opportunity to become the first unified champion from the Philippines, which has produced a long line of great boxers.

But never an undisputed champion – not even Manny Pacquiao or Gabriel “Flash” Elorde of old times.

“Ito na ang chance,” said Tapales, the heavy underdog against the 30-year-old Inoue, holder of the WBC and WBO belts and once the undisputed champion at the lower bantamweight class.

Tapales told his manager, JC Manangquil of Sanman Boxing, that he feels more excited than nervous fighting the undefeated Japanese.

“Mas excited ako. Ngayon pa ba ako kakabahan?” said Tapales. “Hindi ako takot kay Inoue.”

Sean Gibbons of MP Promotions is Tapales’ biggest rah-rah boy here.

“He wants to become the first Filipino undisputed champion. That’s the reason he took this fight. What people don’t realize is that this isn’t Marlon’s first rodeo. He’s a two-time world champion. And he’s never really been recognized in the Philippines for his accolades.

“That’s a chip on his shoulder and he wants to prove that he’s not just a one-hit wonder. If he wins, forget the Philippines. He will get respect worldwide. Everywhere and anywhere. It will be the biggest upset of this year, of last year and the year before,” said Gibbons.

Tapales and Inoue made weight at the packed ballroom of the Yokohama Bay Sheraton Hotel and Towers at exactly 1 p.m. yesterday.

Down to his red Ben Sherman boxers, Tapales weighed 121 ¼ pounds while Inoue, in his black trunks, came in at 121 ¾ pounds.

The official weigh-in for the main bout took no more than five minutes, and the traditional staredown between the two champions lasted only five seconds. Then they shook hands and turned around.

Tapales, who once lost his WBO bantamweight crown on the scales, headed to his own suite and enjoyed his first big meal in days – beef bulalo, tinolang manok, rice and fruits.

He might climb the ring tonight at 140 pounds and present himself as perhaps the biggest opponent ever for Inoue, who’s 25-0 with 22 knockouts.

Manangquil said because there were no weight issues this time, Tapales had the luxury of resting before and after the weigh-in. The pride of Tubod in Lanao del Norte will most likely stay in the confines of the hotel as well before heading to the fight venue.

“Depende kung ano ang gusto niya. Pero most likely, sa room na lang siya. Stretching na lang. Masyado na malamig sa labas. Ayaw na naming mag-gamble,” said Manangquil, noting the extremely cold weather of as low as two degrees at night.

After weighing in, the skillful and hard-hitting Inoue was handed a bottle of water and drank from it. Then he put on his clothes, got off the stage and disappeared with his small entourage.

He is a man of few words, and during Sunday’s formal press conference, sounded like he had Tapales all figured out.

“Nothing special,” he said.

Pacquiao, who has thrown his full support on Tapales, couldn’t make it here in time for the fight although he is scheduled to welcome the New Year here with his family.

Pacquiao likened himself to Tapales.

“Ganyan din ako noon. Underdog,” said the only boxer to win world titles in eight different weight classes.

Tapales is trying to follow Pacquiao’s footsteps.