^

Sports

Team Tapales still keeps sparring under wraps

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
December 18, 2023 | 7:48pm
Team Tapales still keeps sparring under wraps
Filipino boxing champion Marlon Tapales works out in front of the media Monday at the Elorde Plus boxing gym in Paranaque.
Philstar.com / Dino Maragay

MANILA, Philippines – Sparring remains the most tightly guarded aspect in the training camp of Marlon Tapales, who will try to shock the world when he tries to unify one half of the super bantamweight world titles with Japanese wrecking ball Naoya Inoue next week in Tokyo.

Tapales, the IBF and WBA 122-pound champion, had been sparring behind closed doors since he opened camp for Inoue more than two months ago — from Las Vegas in the United States to Baguio City in the country just a couple of weeks ago.

On Monday, he was supposed to give the press a glimpse of him in action against another boxer during a media workout at the Elorde Plus Gym in BF Homes, Paranaque.

That is, until his team — not wanting any footage of Tapales' sparring sessions to end up on social media — decided to call it off at the last minute.

Philippine flyweight champion Bienvenido Ligas (16-4-2, with 10 KOs) was originally tapped to tango with Tapales for a few rounds of light sparring.

“When Boss JC (Mananquil of SanMan Boxing, Tapales’ promoter) noticed there were a lot of people who showed up, they decided to cancel it (sparring),” Ligas, in his tracksuit looking ready to go, told Philstar.com as he watched Tapales work out in the ring.

“Sayang, magandang experience din sana maka-spar ang isang world champion,” he added.

Instead, Tapales shadowboxed, skipped rope and hit the mitts with chief trainer Ernel Fontanilla, showcasing his stiff jab and quick, powerful hooks.

The 31-year-old Filipino southpaw is bent on defying the odds against WBC and IBF champion Inoue, and he has put in solid work in the process, including numerous rounds of sparring.

“Ang dami, kasi nga Naoya Inoue yung kalaban ko eh,” he said in response to the number of rounds he has racked up in sparring throughout this camp.

The total? North of 200.

“Mga ganyan siguro. Three months na ako nag-i-i-sparring,” he added.

In Baguio some weeks ago, some Manila-based scribes had the privilege of watching Tapales duke it out in sparring with former world title challenger Vincent Astrolabio, and young fighters Pete Apolinar and Kevin Aseniero. Throughout the sessions, video recording wasn’t allowed.

Those sessions are not for public consumption, and most especially not for Inoue’s camp.

vuukle comment

BOXING

MARLON TAPALES

NAOYA INOUE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pilipinas Super League: San Juan stay unbeaten; Munti, Davao Occidental post wins

Pilipinas Super League: San Juan stay unbeaten; Munti, Davao Occidental post wins

10 hours ago
Include Bicol in the growing list of victims of San Juan, which coasted to its fourth straight win in as many games after...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen thwart Tropang Giga

Beermen thwart Tropang Giga

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The San Miguel Beermen pulled all the right stops and halted the two-game winning streak of the TNT Tropang Giga, 98-93, in...
Sports
fbtw
Institutionalization of Philippine National Games pushed in Senate

Institutionalization of Philippine National Games pushed in Senate

10 hours ago
A senator is pushing for the institutionalization of the Philippine National Games (PNG), saying signal an essential step...
Sports
fbtw
Tiger Woods encouraged for comeback after knocking off rust

Tiger Woods encouraged for comeback after knocking off rust

11 hours ago
Tiger Woods says he has been encouraged by his performance in two December events, the first competitive golf for the 15-time...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics stay perfect at home with win over Magic

Celtics stay perfect at home with win over Magic

11 hours ago
Boston improved its perfect NBA home record to 14-0 as Jaylen Brown keyed a fourth-quarter surge that saw the Celtics pull...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
23rd in &rsquo;23 for Roaring Lions

23rd in ’23 for Roaring Lions

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
San Beda needed just five years to reclaim its old place on top in the NCAA.
Sports
fbtw
Bolts thwart FiberXers, gain quarters

Bolts thwart FiberXers, gain quarters

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
Meralco shut off Converge’s electrifying rally from 29 to secure a quarterfinals-clinching 105-99 win in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
One step at a time ends in glory

One step at a time ends in glory

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
When Tots Carlos received her Finals MVP trophy right after Creamline’s historic Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino...
Sports
fbtw

Onic Indonesia, AP Bren dispute MLBB world crown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
It’s Philippines vs Indonesia for all the marbles in the M5 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with