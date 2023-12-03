Francis Lopez a game-time decision for Game 2, says coach

MANILA, Philippines -- UP Fighting Maroons rookie Francis Lopez's status for Game 2 of the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball championship is still up in the air as he deals with flu, UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde said.

This season's Rookie of the Year, Monteverde said, is feeling under the weather and will be a game time decision for Sunday's clash against the La Salle Green Archers.

"Francis will be a game time decision for Game 2. We're prioritizing his health and hoping for a speedy recovery as he deals with flu," Monteverde said.

The athletic forward added 15 points and 11 rebounds in UP's Game 1 victory.

Lopez went crazy in the third quarter, helping the Fighting Maroons to take a 77-55 lead going into the final canto.

"Active or inactive, UP will fight with all that we have," Monteverde added.

On the one hand, the Diliman-based cagers will try to clinch the UAAP championship Sunday against the hungry Green Archers.

Meanwhile, La Salle will try to force a rubber match to keep their title hopes alive.