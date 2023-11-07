^

Sports

Teams resume UAAP Final Four push

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
November 7, 2023 | 4:21pm
Teams resume UAAP Final Four push
Michael Phillips (center) dunks the ball all over the Adamson Soaring Falcons
UAAP Media Bureau

Games Wednesday
(Men’s)
(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

11 a.m. – Ateneo vs UST
1 p.m. – UP vs UE
4 p.m. – NU vs FEU
6 p.m. – DLSU vs AdU

(Women’s)
(Mall of Asia Arena)
9 a.m. – Ateneo vs AdU
11 a.m. – NU vs DLSU
1 p.m. – UP vs FEU
3 p.m. – UST vs UE

MANILA, Philippines – Three squads go for an inside track to a Top-Two finish that comes with twice-to-beat incentives, three cling for Final Four, spots while the others scramble to stay alive in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament.

With four games to go, the University of the Philippines, National University and La Salle figure in a three-way race so far as Adamson and reigning champion Ateneo rumble to stay inside the Final Four picture then they tackle separate counterparts Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

UP and NU are tied at 8-2 while La Salle is not far behind at 7-3, with Adamson (5-5) holding a slim gap over Ateneo (4-6) and University of the East (4-6) for the No. 4 spot with Far Eastern University (3-7) still in play. University Santo Tomas, meanwhile, lurks at the bottom with a hapless 1-9 card.

Complications will settle down a bit after Wednesday’s quadruple-header, starting with Ateneo’s bid against lowly UST at 11 a.m. followed by UP’s rebound attempt versus UE at 1 p.m. after bowing to La Salle, 88-79.

At 4 p.m., NU battles FEU while the red-hot La Salle duels with Adamson in the main game at 6 p.m.

But the spotlight — and the pressure — is on the Blue Eagles, who will try to rise back from uncharted territory for the first time in the Tab Baldwin era.

Winner of four titles under Baldwin including a three-peat, Ateneo is suddenly in peril at fifth to sixth spot with UE entering the homestretch of its title defense bid.

“Season is not yet over, that’s what we’ve been saying,” said deputy Sandy Arespacochaga after standing in for Baldwin, who’s been under the weather, in Ateneo’s 65-61 loss to NU.

“We have to embrace the pressure and not back away from it. Now, moving forward, there will be a lot of pressure on us and how we approach this is very important.”

With the defending champions out for survival on a rare occasion, it’s time for UP, NU and La Salle to capitalize on the opportunity as they rumble for the win-once bonuses in the nearing Final Four.

For the Maroons, it’s one game at a time mentality with no worries about the complications in the tightrope race so far.

“Hindi naman ako masyado nagpe-pay attention sa standings kasi syempre we need to deal sa mga games na darating. Wherever it takes us, tatanggapin naman namin yun as a team,” said UP mentor Goldwin Monteverde, who has steered UP to back-to-back Top-Two finishes in his first two seasons — including a historic championship in 2022 to snap a 36-year title drought.

