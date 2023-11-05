^

Lions devour Generals; Pirates storm back vs Knights

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 5, 2023 | 6:58pm
Lions devour Generals; Pirates storm back vs Knights
Jacob Cortez (2) had 15 points for San Beda
MANILA, Philippines -- The San Beda Red Lions dominated the EAC Generals in a crucial wire-to-wire victory, 81-71, Sunday in NCAA Season 99 men's basketball action at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

The Red Lions led by as much as 17 points, 32-15, as early as the second quarter following a Jacob Cortez 3-pointer.

While the Generals cut the lead to single digits several times throughout the game, they were only able to get as close as seven points.

The Red Lions simply did enough to keep their distance.

Cortez led the way for San Beda with 15 points.

He was followed by James Payosing with 14 points, while Clifford Jopia and Aaron Royo chipped in 13 apiece.

Nat Cosejo led the Generals with 18 points. Ralph Robin followed suit with 14 markers.

The Red Lions now hold an 8-4 win-loss record, currently good for the fourth spot.

They are tied with the Benilde Blazers and a game ahead of the JRU Heavy Bombers (8-5.)

EAC, meanwhile, is behind JRU with a 7-6 win-loss slate.

On the second game of the day, the Lyceum Pirates clawed their way from a 14-point hole and defeated cellar dwellers Letran Knights, 85-79.

Enoch Valdez and McLaude Guadana scored 18 points each, while John Bravo had 17 for Lyceum.

Deo Cuajao had another big game for Letran, finishing with 24 points. He was seconded by Kobe Monje with 20.

The Mapua Cardinals, meanwhile, defeated the hapless San Sebastian Golden Stags, 70-63.

The Cardinals and the Pirates are currently tied with a 10-3 record with five elimination games remaining.

