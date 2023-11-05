Blue Eagles urged to embrace pressure, block the noise as losses pile up

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles are finding themselves in unfamiliar territory as they currently place outside of the upper half of the standings in UAAP Season 86.

The defending champions were handed their third straight loss on Saturday, with the NU Bulldogs sweeping their season series, 65-61. But more importantly, the loss bumped Ateneo down to fifth place with a 4-6 record.

As getting wins get more and more crucial at the tail-end of elimination, Ateneo assistant coach Sandy Arespacochaga wants his players to use the mounting pressure to their advantage — especially when it comes to end game situations.

“Decision making is very important for us especially with the situation we are in. The game in itself there was pressure. And our position right now is a lot of pressure too. We have to embrace the pressure and not back away from it,” said Arespacochaga.

“Now, moving forward, there will be a lot of pressure on us. How we approach this is very important,” he added.

But the Blue Eagles are also keen on keeping themselves focused on what’s ahead of them and not what everyone else is saying.

With fans so used to the Blue Eagles’ dominance, there have been a lot of conversations on whether or not the Katipunan-based squad can retain their title with how things have been going.

As the team deals with a rebuilding phase, Arespacochaga wants his wards to tune out the background noise and keep their eyes on the prize.

“People will be talking but we cannot lose sight of our goal and objectives. That’s why we have to be more laser-focused on our concentration and mindset that’s why it has to be collective hung team thinking namin we cannot be distracted or even bothered by those thoughts kasi certainly that won’t help us,” said the tactician.

“It’s there of course but we’re focused on our team.”

Ateneo will have its next shot at a bounce-back victory against a win-hungry UST Growling Tigers team that will be fighting for their season on Wednesday, November 8, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.