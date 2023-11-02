PLDT bucks slow start to thwart Nxled

Games Saturday

(Philsports Arena)

2 p.m. – Farm Fresh vs Cignal

4 p.m. – Gerflor vs PLDT

6 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs Chery Tiggo

MANILA, Philippines – Thanks to a grim opening-set experience against Nxled, PLDT coach Rald Ricafort has vowed to quicken their pace early in their next few games.

“Kailangan maging lesson yung bawal mag slow start,” said Ricafort following the High Speed Hitters’ 22-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-20 victory over the Chameleons in a Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference elimination round game at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

Ricafort set the new rule after being traumatized by a forgettable first set wherein Nxled bombarded the Manny V. Pangilinan-owned franchise with blistering service aces that the latter just had no answer.

But when PLDT eventually recovered its senses and got things in order, it just utterly dominated Nxled by seizing the last three sets including that near flawless third set when it was just unstoppable.

“Mabigat din mag-serve si Nxled na nag cause ng medyo kaguluhan sa first set. Buti nakarecover naman at nakuha ang set,” said Ricafort. “Dun pa kami sa phase na inaaral pa kung paano mag adjust pag nag fluctuate ang laro.”

It was the third win in a row for PLDT after dropping a straight-set defeat to leader Creamline last Oct. 21 in Batangas City.

The Chameleons sputtered to 1-3.

Filipino-Canadian Savannah Dawn Davison went on a spiking spree and finished with a match-high 21 points including 20 off attacks while Erika Mae Santos scattered 17 hits.

Lycha Ebon soared like a bird and paced Nxled with 11 but just was no match to the high-scoring Davison-Santos pair.

There's no rest for the weary PLDT though as it takes on Gerflor Saturday right away.

"Game agad kami Saturday. Fast recovery, tsaka (video) review. Moral lesson, bawal mag slow start," said Ricafort.