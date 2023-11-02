^

Sports

PLDT bucks slow start to thwart Nxled

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 2, 2023 | 6:15pm
PLDT bucks slow start to thwart Nxled
Mika Reyes of PLDT
PVL Media Bureau

Games Saturday
(Philsports Arena)

2 p.m. – Farm Fresh vs Cignal
4 p.m. – Gerflor vs PLDT
6 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs Chery Tiggo

MANILA, Philippines – Thanks to a grim opening-set experience against Nxled, PLDT coach Rald Ricafort has vowed to quicken their pace early in their next few games.

“Kailangan maging lesson yung bawal mag slow start,” said Ricafort following the High Speed Hitters’ 22-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-20 victory over the Chameleons in a Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference elimination round game at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

Ricafort set the new rule after being traumatized by a forgettable first set wherein Nxled bombarded the Manny V. Pangilinan-owned franchise with blistering service aces that the latter just had no answer.

But when PLDT eventually recovered its senses and got things in order, it just utterly dominated Nxled by seizing the last three sets including that near flawless third set when it was just unstoppable.

“Mabigat din mag-serve si Nxled na nag cause ng medyo kaguluhan sa first set. Buti nakarecover naman at nakuha ang set,” said Ricafort. “Dun pa kami sa phase na inaaral pa kung paano mag adjust pag nag fluctuate ang laro.”

It was the third win in a row for PLDT after dropping a straight-set defeat to leader Creamline last Oct. 21 in Batangas City.

The Chameleons sputtered to 1-3.

Filipino-Canadian Savannah Dawn Davison went on a spiking spree and finished with a match-high 21 points including 20 off attacks while Erika Mae Santos scattered 17 hits.

Lycha Ebon soared like a bird and paced Nxled with 11 but just was no match to the high-scoring Davison-Santos pair.

There's no rest for the weary PLDT though as it takes on Gerflor Saturday right away.

"Game agad kami Saturday. Fast recovery, tsaka (video) review.  Moral lesson, bawal mag slow start," said Ricafort.

vuukle comment

MIKA REYES

PLDT

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UAAP break: Lull before storm

UAAP break: Lull before storm

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Playing non-stop since September, teams are making the most out of a much-needed break to heal up, charge up and brace for...
Sports
fbtw
Chiba Jets fend off TNT Tropang Giga in EASL rematch

Chiba Jets fend off TNT Tropang Giga in EASL rematch

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
John Mooney and the Chiba Jets quelled a spirited comeback effort by the TNT Tropang Giga on home turf, 75-66, in their East...
Sports
fbtw
Ailing Rondae Hollis-Jefferson still uncertain for TNT's PBA season opener

Ailing Rondae Hollis-Jefferson still uncertain for TNT's PBA season opener

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The status of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for the TNT Tropang Giga’s opener this Sunday is still “iffy,” TNT...
Sports
fbtw
TNT takes another crack at Chiba Jets in EASL

TNT takes another crack at Chiba Jets in EASL

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The TNT Tropang Giga will try and exact revenge against Japanese team Chiba Jets as the two teams face in the East Asia Super...
Sports
fbtw
Eala makes short work of French foe

Eala makes short work of French foe

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Alex Eala scored a 6-3, 6-2 romp over home bet Amandine Hesse in the opening round of the W60 Nantes Tuesday night in Fr...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eala downs Turkish foe to make W60 Nantes quarters

Eala downs Turkish foe to make W60 Nantes quarters

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Alex Eala is off to the quarterfinals of the W60 Nantes after taking out Turkiye’s Zeynep Sonmez, 7-6(5), 6-4, in France...
Sports
fbtw
On-fire Escamis resumes NCAA title quest with Cardinals

On-fire Escamis resumes NCAA title quest with Cardinals

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
By the end of NCAA Season 99, spitfire guard Clint Escamis could end up as the league's Most Valuable Player awardee and his...
Sports
fbtw
Vintage LeBron sparks Lakers to OT win over Clippers

Vintage LeBron sparks Lakers to OT win over Clippers

5 hours ago
LeBron James produced a vintage 35-point performance as the Los Angeles Lakers staged a second-half rally to end their 11-game...
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets mauled by Timberwolves; Celtics stay unbeaten

Nuggets mauled by Timberwolves; Celtics stay unbeaten

5 hours ago
The defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets crashed to their first defeat of the season in an upset 110-89 loss to the Minnesota...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with