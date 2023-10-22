Tigers break through vs Tamaraws to end 19-game slump

MANILA, Philippines -- The streak is finally over.

After losing 19 consecutive games dating back to last season, the UST Growling Tigers have notched a win in UAAP Season 86 play, overpowering the FEU Tamaraws, 68-62, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

UST led by five, 55-50, heading into the fourth after five straight points by Angelo Crisostomo and Nic Cabanero.

The Tigers then uncorked a 10-4 run to grab a 65-54 lead following a top-of-the key three by Migs Pangilinan.

FEU scored five straight points capped by a layup by LJay Gonzales to cut the lead to six, 59-65.

The two teams then, played stellar defense against each other, forcing the other team to commit turnovers.

Gonzales had the chance to cut the lead further after being fouled, but he muffed both free throws.

A Paul Manalang layup with 1:03 remaining proved to be the dagger for UST, 67-59.

Jorick Bautista made a three from the top of the key to cut the deficit to five, 62-67, with 33.2 seconds remaining.

On the other end, FEU was able to force a traveling call on Cabanero.

Bautista, however, missed a 3-pointer that would have turned the game to a single possession.

Cabanero, on the other end, missed his first free throw and made the second, to ice the game.

Cabanero led UST with 23 points.

Gonzales, Xyrus Torres and Jorick Bautista all had 11 points for FEU.

This is UST’s first win in the UAAP since last season’s opening game against Adamson.

This is also the Tigers' first win since head coach Pido Jarencio returned to the bench for the España-based squad.

FEU will go into the second round with a 2-5 win-loss record, while UST will do so with a 1-6 slate.