^

Sports

Tigers break through vs Tamaraws to end 19-game slump

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 22, 2023 | 3:34pm
Tigers break through vs Tamaraws to end 19-game slump
Nic Cabanero led UST with 23 points.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The streak is finally over.

After losing 19 consecutive games dating back to last season, the UST Growling Tigers have notched a win in UAAP Season 86 play, overpowering the FEU Tamaraws, 68-62, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

UST led by five, 55-50, heading into the fourth after five straight points by Angelo Crisostomo and Nic Cabanero.

The Tigers then uncorked a 10-4 run to grab a 65-54 lead following a top-of-the key three by Migs Pangilinan.

FEU scored five straight points capped by a layup by LJay Gonzales to cut the lead to six, 59-65.

The two teams then, played stellar defense against each other, forcing the other team to commit turnovers.

Gonzales had the chance to cut the lead further after being fouled, but he muffed both free throws.

A Paul Manalang layup with 1:03 remaining proved to be the dagger for UST, 67-59.

Jorick Bautista made a three from the top of the key to cut the deficit to five, 62-67, with 33.2 seconds remaining.

On the other end, FEU was able to force a traveling call on Cabanero.

Bautista, however, missed a 3-pointer that would have turned the game to a single possession.

Cabanero, on the other end, missed his first free throw and made the second, to ice the game.

Cabanero led UST with 23 points.

Gonzales, Xyrus Torres and Jorick Bautista all had 11 points for FEU.

This is UST’s first win in the UAAP since last season’s opening game against Adamson.

This is also the Tigers' first win since head coach Pido Jarencio returned to the bench for the España-based squad.

FEU will go into the second round with a 2-5 win-loss record, while UST will do so with a 1-6 slate.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

FEU TAMARAWS

PIDO JARENCIO

UAAP

UST GROWLING TIGERS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Raven Cortez unleashed, plays big for Archers

Raven Cortez unleashed, plays big for Archers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
After two consecutive did-not-plays (DNPs), Raven Cortez had his best game of the UAAP Season 86 tournament so far.
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs bite Falcons

Bulldogs bite Falcons

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Streaking National U flipped the switch in the second half to complete a comeback win against Adamson, 69-66, and solidify...
Sports
fbtw
Turnover-prone Bulldogs unperturbed as long as wins keep coming

Turnover-prone Bulldogs unperturbed as long as wins keep coming

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The NU Bulldogs are not bothered with their turnover-heavy style play, as they secured the solo second spot in the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Bombers blow up Chiefs

Bombers blow up Chiefs

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
The JRU Heavy Bombers scored a colossal wire-to-wire win over the Arellano University Chiefs, 88-72, in their NCAA Season...
Sports
fbtw
New sport show launched

New sport show launched

15 hours ago
A new sports documentary series focusing on the lives of the greatest Filipino athletes of all time premieres on People’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NU coach hopes locker room scoldings also make Bulldogs lead better lives

NU coach hopes locker room scoldings also make Bulldogs lead better lives

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The lessons NU Bulldogs head coach Jeff Napa is teaching his wards transcend basketball, the coach said.
Sports
fbtw
Centeno barges into finals of WPA World 10-Ball Women's Championship

Centeno barges into finals of WPA World 10-Ball Women's Championship

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Displaying unbending grit and magnificent shot-making, the 24-year-old Centeno clawed her way back from the grave and snatched...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle's Quiambao, Nelle lauded for playing through grief, injury

La Salle's Quiambao, Nelle lauded for playing through grief, injury

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Kevin Quiambao and Evan Nelle both gained the respect of head coach Topex Robinson by simply being on the court for the DLSU...
Sports
fbtw
MLB bans Houston's Abreu two games for throwing at Garcia

MLB bans Houston's Abreu two games for throwing at Garcia

7 hours ago
Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu was issued a two-game ban by Major League Baseball on Saturday for intentionally throwing...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with