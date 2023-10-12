No time to panic for winless Tigers as coach preaches patience

UST head coach Pido Jarencio is currently 0-4 in the UAAP Season 86.

MANILA, Philippines – It is still not the time to press the panic button yet, UST Growling Tigers assistant coach Japs Cuan said, despite suffering their fourth straight loss in Season 86 of the UAAP men’s basketball tourney.

The Tigers absorbed an 87-69 loss to the NU Bulldogs on Wednesday — their 17th straight defeat in the UAAP dating back to the time when the Growling Tigers were still coached by former PBA point guard Bal David.

UST, which brought in beloved champion head coach Pido Jarencio, is still trying to find their way to their first win in the season.

“I don’t think it’s the right time to press the panic button right now. Honestly, I still believe in the team, especially the players right now that are playing,” Cuan told reporters after their loss.

Cuan then asked the Thomasian community for patience.

“The only problem is our shots are not falling. I think eventually we will win, hopefully. But, to the Thomasian community, please have patience,” he added.

Christian Manaytay, who top-scored for the Tigers on Wednesday, admitted that the morale in the locker room is low.

But the coaches are keeping their heads in the game and always trying to keep the team positive.

Cuan said that the team’s rotation is not what they expected prior to the season, which gives them a hard time.

This, especially since their foreign student Adama Faye is still not 100% healthy.

“Prior to the season, we have rotations that we’re used to… Hopefully, sooner, the team [will play] based on their roles. But, we really need them to step up,” the assistant coach reiterated.

The 0-4 start of UST is its worst since UAAP Season 80, when the team was still coached by Boy Sablan.

The Tigers last won during their Season 85 opener against Adamson.