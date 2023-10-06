^

Sports

Sarno ends up 5th in Asiad weightlifting

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 6, 2023 | 11:27am
Sarno ends up 5th in Asiad weightlifting
The Philippines' Vanessa Palomar Sarno competes in the women's 71kg weightlifting event during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Hanoi on May 21, 2022.
Ye Aung Thu / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina weightlifter Vanessa Sarno finished fifth in the 76 kilogram division of the 19th Asian Games’ weightlifting competition in Hangzhou, China Thursday night. 

Sarno, who sustained an injury while training for the Asiad a few weeks ago, finished with 105 kilograms in snatch and 130 kilograms in clean and jerk. This is good for a total of 235 kilograms. 

She finished just behind Wen Huei Chen of Chinese Taipei, who recorded 105 kilograms in snatch and 137 kilograms in clean and jerk. 

As expected, North Korean weightlifters dominated the competition, with Kukhyang Song and Chunhui Jong copping gold and silver, respectively.

Both Song and Jong carried 117 kilograms in the snatch, but the former was able to clear 150 kilograms in clean and jerk. 

Jong, for her part, failed to do so, finishing just a kilogram short. 

South Korea’s Suhyeon Kim settled for the the bronze medal with 105 kilograms in snatch and 138 kilograms in clean and jerk. 

The Philippines has two golds, two silvers and 10 bronze medals as of Friday morning.

vuukle comment

ASIAN GAMES

ASIAN GAMES 2023

VANESSA SARNO

WEIGHTLIFTING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'A form of pain': China basketball fans pile in after latest Asian Games loss

'A form of pain': China basketball fans pile in after latest Asian Games loss

20 hours ago
Fed-up Chinese basketball fans berated and mocked the men's national team on Thursday after the hosts' agonizing 77-76 defeat...
Sports
fbtw

Gilas going for gold

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
It’s been 61 years since the Philippines won a gold medal in men’s 5x5 basketball at the Asian Games and FIBA Hall of Famer Caloy Loyzaga was still playing.
Sports
fbtw

Never say die

By Abac Cordero | 12 hours ago
The never-say-die spirit filled the Gilas Pilipinas dugout after the huge win over host and defending champion China last Wednesday.
Sports
fbtw

Returning as Asiad king or winding down as bridesmaid?

By Abac Cordero | 12 hours ago
Filipinos had waited so long for a moment like this.
Sports
fbtw
Marcial loses close bout vs Chinese bet, settles for Asiad silver

Marcial loses close bout vs Chinese bet, settles for Asiad silver

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial settled for the silver medal in the 19th Asian Games after losing to home bet Tanglatihan Tuohetaerbieke...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Doncic, Dallas lose NBA preseason opener vs Wolves

Doncic, Dallas lose NBA preseason opener vs Wolves

3 hours ago
Luka Doncic scored 25 points but could not prevent the Dallas Mavericks going down to a 111-99 defeat by the Minnesota Timberwolves...
Sports
fbtw
Embiid to play for USA in Paris Olympics

Embiid to play for USA in Paris Olympics

3 hours ago
Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid said Thursday (Friday, Manila time) he has pledged to play for the United States...
Sports
fbtw
NU, FEU edge NCAA counterparts in PG Flex Inter Secondary cagefest

NU, FEU edge NCAA counterparts in PG Flex Inter Secondary cagefest

3 hours ago
UAAP teams got the better of their NCAA counterparts as National University took down Colegio de San Juan de Letran while...
Sports
fbtw

Pirates shoot for win No. 5 vs Chiefs

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Lyceum of the Philippines University aims to sustain its rampage as it clashes with lowly Arellano U today in the 99th NCAA basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with