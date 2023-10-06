Sarno ends up 5th in Asiad weightlifting

The Philippines' Vanessa Palomar Sarno competes in the women's 71kg weightlifting event during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Hanoi on May 21, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina weightlifter Vanessa Sarno finished fifth in the 76 kilogram division of the 19th Asian Games’ weightlifting competition in Hangzhou, China Thursday night.

Sarno, who sustained an injury while training for the Asiad a few weeks ago, finished with 105 kilograms in snatch and 130 kilograms in clean and jerk. This is good for a total of 235 kilograms.

She finished just behind Wen Huei Chen of Chinese Taipei, who recorded 105 kilograms in snatch and 137 kilograms in clean and jerk.

As expected, North Korean weightlifters dominated the competition, with Kukhyang Song and Chunhui Jong copping gold and silver, respectively.

Both Song and Jong carried 117 kilograms in the snatch, but the former was able to clear 150 kilograms in clean and jerk.

Jong, for her part, failed to do so, finishing just a kilogram short.

South Korea’s Suhyeon Kim settled for the the bronze medal with 105 kilograms in snatch and 138 kilograms in clean and jerk.

The Philippines has two golds, two silvers and 10 bronze medals as of Friday morning.