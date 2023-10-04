^

Sports

MPBL: Marikina repels Quezon; Bacoor thrashes Bataan

Philstar.com
October 4, 2023 | 11:29am
MPBL: Marikina repels Quezon; Bacoor thrashes Bataan
RV Berjay recorded 14 points, five rebounds and three assists for Marikina.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Marikina weathered Quezon Province's final assault to prevail, 73-70, on Tuesday and prove it deserves to be in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season playoffs at the Marikina Sports Center.

The Marikina Shoemasters wasted a 25-point spread, allowed the Quezon Huskers to knot the count at 70, before getting the lift from homegrowns RV Berjay and Felipe Chavez to finish the round-robin elimination round with a 16-12 record, good for the eighth and last playoff slot in the North Division.

Berjay, a former Batang Gilas from the Ateneo Blue Eagles, scored on a layup with 25 seconds left while Chavez split his charities with six seconds to go for the marginal points that deprived the Huskers of the homegrown edge in the playoffs starting on Friday, October 6.

Quezon tumbled to 19-9 and skidded to fifth place behind Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines, which finished with a 20-8 slate in the South division.

As a result, instead of hosting the Zamboanguenos on October 14, the Huskers will have to fly over to Zamboanga City for Game 2 of their best-of-three quarterfinal series.

Way behind, 34-59, late in the third quarter, the Huskers closed the gap, 60-66, behind a 10-point cluster spiked by an Alfrancis Tamsi triple and then bunched eight points, capped by another Tamsi triple, to turn the sleeper into a thriller, 70-70, with 29 seconds remaining.

However, the Huskers misfired after that, including a buzzer-beater triple by Mon Abundo that could have forced overtime.

The 6-foot-4 Berjay posted 14 points, five rebounds and three assists to earn best player honors at the expense of teammates Joe Gomez De Liano with 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and Chavez with 10 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Lucena City icon Topeng Lagrama finished with 13 points, four steals, four assists and three rebounds for the Huskers, who got 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals from Tamsi.

Earlier, the Bacoor City Strikers trounced the also-ran Bataan Risers, 93-65, to end up with a South Division-best 23-5 slate.

Mark Montuano (12 points) led 13 Bacoor players who contributed on offense, followed by Jhan McHale Nermal with 11 and Alwyn Alday with 10.

The Strikers, who led the Risers (13-15) by as many as 29 points, will have the homecourt edge in their quarterfinal series opener against the Iloilo United Royals on October 7.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Go rallies support for Asiad bets

Go rallies support for Asiad bets

11 hours ago
Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, recently expressed his full support...
Sports
fbtw

Eagles, Archers in early season collision

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
From contrasting debut results, archrivals Ateneo and La Salle tangle in an early matchup to headline an explosive quadruple-header in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament today at the Mall of Asia...
Sports
fbtw

Gamble didn’t pay off

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
In 2014, a smart guy brought in nine Bosnia-Herzegovina and several Senegalese teenagers to Doha to line them up for the national basketball team, avoiding classification as naturalized because they were issued Qatari...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas pulls off Houdini act

Gilas pulls off Houdini act

By Abac Cordero | 11 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas pulled off an escape act as great as Harry Houdini’s.
Sports
fbtw
Paalam out of Asiad medal contention

Paalam out of Asiad medal contention

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Filipino Olympiad missed the podium for the Hangzhou Asian Games after falling against Uzbekistan’s Abdumalik Khalokov...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Pirates stay perfect, Altas snap losing run

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Lyceum of the Philippines University outlasted a gritty San Sebastian, 83-72, yesterday to register its win No. 4 in NCAA Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.
Sports
fbtw
Coach: Filipinas played 'as best as they could' in humbling Asiad loss vs Japan

Coach: Filipinas played 'as best as they could' in humbling Asiad loss vs Japan

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Philippine women’s national football team Mark Torcaso had much to say about the team’s efforts after the Filipinas’...
Sports
fbtw
Lopez relishes fresh start with UP in UAAP Season 86

Lopez relishes fresh start with UP in UAAP Season 86

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
There’s more than a championship on the line for UP’s Francis Lopez, as he has a unique chance to restart his...
Sports
fbtw
JPGT finals: Tambalque, Lee hack out playoff wins

JPGT finals: Tambalque, Lee hack out playoff wins

19 hours ago
Patrick Tambalque and Korean Ji Won Lee snatched victories from the clutches of defeat as they captured the boys’ 13-14...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with