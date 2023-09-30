Ubas enters Asiad long jump finals

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino athletics bet Janry Ubas is off to the finals of the Hangzhou Asian Games’ men’s long jump competition.

Ubas finished third during Saturday morning’s qualification at the HOC Stadium to qualify for a shot at the gold medal on Sunday.

He garnered 7.79 meters, behind China’s Yuhao Shi and India’s Murali Sreeshankar.

Yuhao hit 8.14 meters, while Sreeshankar finished with 7.97 meters.

Twelve athletes will be gunning for the gold on Sunday evening.

Ubas won the gold medal in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games.

The Philippines is still yet to tally a gold in this year’s Asiad.