Report: Damian Lillard traded to Milwaukee Bucks

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 28, 2023 | 10:08am
Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers and Team LeBron drives against Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Team Giannis in the fourth quarter during the NBA All-Star Game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at the Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Streeter Lecka / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – NBA star Damian Lillard has been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in a blockbuster deal that further boosted one of the contenders in the Eastern Conference. 

Lillard, who averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game last season for the Trail Blazers, has joined Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Bucks in a three-team trade, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi. 

In the deal, Jrue Holiday, DeAndre Ayton, 2023 second round pick Toumani Camara, a 2029 unprotected first round pick of the Bucks and unprotected swap rights in 2028 and 2030 will be sent to Portland. 

Meanwhile, the third team in the deal, the Phoenix Suns, will land Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson. 

The Bucks were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last year, despite having a 58-24 record. 

They were ousted by eventual Eastern Conference champions Miami Heat. 

The Heat was the team earlier pinpointed by Lillard as a preferred destination. 

In a post on X (formerly Twitter,) Lillard voiced excitement for his next chapter. 

“The casuals won’t be addressed but the Trail Blazers fans and city of Portland that I love truly will be … and they will be addressed truthfully,” the sharpshooting guard posted. 

After ending last season with a 33-49 record, the Blazers and Lillard stood at a fork on the road. 

In the 2023 NBA draft, the team took a point guard in Scoot Henderson, all but confirming their decision to move Lillard before the upcoming NBA season starts.

Lillard, who is also a rapper nicknamed “Dame D.O.L.L.A.,” also released a song titled "Farewell" following the trade.

