Lady Chiefs outclass Red Spikers for 1st SSL win

MANILA, Philippines -- The Arellano Lady Chiefs made quick work of the San Beda Lady Red Spikers, 25-15, 25-21, 25-15, to open their campaign in the Shakey's Super League preseason championship Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

With San Beda trailing by six, 15-21, following a kill by Sophie Calagawan, Arellano scored four straight to end the match.

A kill ended the misery of San Beda.

From the get-go, San Beda struggled to contain the hot offense of the Lady Chiefs.

The game was tight in the second set, as both teams were kept in a deadlock, 19-19.

But Arellano finished the set with a 6-2 run to take a 2-0 lead in the game.

While the win was "good," Arellano head coach Obet Javier said that there are still a lot of adjustments that need to happen.

"We are happy with this win because it is only now that we competed outside the NCAA. Our first game was good," Javier said in Filipino.

"We are happy, but of course, we have a lot to adjust," he added, as he voiced eagerness to enter the tournament's playoffs this time around.