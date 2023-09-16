^

Sports

Lady Chiefs outclass Red Spikers for 1st SSL win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 16, 2023 | 8:04pm
Lady Chiefs outclass Red Spikers for 1st SSL win
Arellano Lady Chiefs beat the San Beda Lady Red Spikers
Shakey's Super League

MANILA, Philippines -- The Arellano Lady Chiefs made quick work of the San Beda Lady Red Spikers, 25-15, 25-21, 25-15, to open their campaign in the Shakey's Super League preseason championship Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

With San Beda trailing by six, 15-21, following a kill by Sophie Calagawan, Arellano scored four straight to end the match.

A kill ended the misery of San Beda.

From the get-go, San Beda struggled to contain the hot offense of the Lady Chiefs.

The game was tight in the second set, as both teams were kept in a deadlock, 19-19.

But Arellano finished the set with a 6-2 run to take a 2-0 lead in the game.

While the win was "good," Arellano head coach Obet Javier said that there are still a lot of adjustments that need to happen.

"We are happy with this win because it is only now that we competed outside the NCAA. Our first game was good," Javier said in Filipino.

"We are happy, but of course, we have a lot to adjust," he added, as he voiced eagerness to enter the tournament's playoffs this time around.

vuukle comment

ARELLANO LADY CHIEFS

SAN BEDA RED SPIKERS

SSL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Brownlee eyes Asiad gold for Gilas

Brownlee eyes Asiad gold for Gilas

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Naturalized forward Justin Brownlee is hoping that some of the momentum from Gilas Pilipinas’ stint in the FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw
Chua says Gilas to fight hard for glory

Chua says Gilas to fight hard for glory

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas team manager Alfrancis Chua feels they have assembled a fighting crew raring to cross swords with well-equipped...
Sports
fbtw
EASL 2023-24 Season: Kings out, Bolts in

EASL 2023-24 Season: Kings out, Bolts in

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
Meralco will join reigning Governors’ Cup titlist TNT in carrying the PBA banner in the East Asia Super League (EASL)...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas improves 2 spots in latest FIBA rankings

Gilas improves 2 spots in latest FIBA rankings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas rose two slots in the latest FIBA rankings.
Sports
fbtw
Del Rosario 6 shots adrift in weather-hit Guardian Championship

Del Rosario 6 shots adrift in weather-hit Guardian Championship

By Jan Veran | 10 hours ago
Pauline del Rosario took advantage of calmer conditions in morning play but needed to overcome a double-bogey mishap on No....
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Honkai: Star Rail set to be released on PlayStation 5

Honkai: Star Rail set to be released on PlayStation 5

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
HoYoverse has announced that its space fantasy game Honkai: Star Rail will be released on the PlayStation 5 starting on October...
Sports
fbtw
Team Lakay upbeat on Loman's chances vs Lineker

Team Lakay upbeat on Loman's chances vs Lineker

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Team Lakay is confident that Stephen Loman will come out with a win in his bout against former ONE bantamweight champion John...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women target quarterfinals in Asian Games

Gilas women target quarterfinals in Asian Games

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Making the quarterfinals of the Asian Games is the “primary goal” right now for the Gilas Pilipinas women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Young golfers eye to boost Junior PGT national finals campaigns

Young golfers eye to boost Junior PGT national finals campaigns

10 hours ago
Bidders in the premier age group category, both in boys’ and girls’ divisions, seek to fortify their respective...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with