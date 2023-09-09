^

Germany's Schroder, Obst make USA pay for defensive lapses

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
September 9, 2023 | 12:13am
Dennis Schroder and Andreas Obst of Germany were among the biggest thorns on USA's side.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines – USA coach Steve Kerr said their failure to contain Germany's star playmaker Dennis Schroder and sniper Andreas Obst proved critical in their botched quest for a gold medal in the FIBA World Cup.

Obst scored 24 points, including four 3-pointers, while Schroder scattered 17 markers and orchestrated some brilliant plays as the Germans pulled of a first-ever World Cup win over the Americans, 113-111, Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena to earn the right to face Serbia in the finals.

Kerr pointed out the kinks in their defense that they weren’t able to iron out from the USA’s earlier loss to Lithuania.

“That was the main point of the loss (against Lithuania); we weren't able to make them (Germany) feel us defensively,” he said in the post-game conference. 

Kerr then made special mention of Schroder, who atoned for an abysmal 4-of-26 shooting in Germany’s close quarterfinal win against Latvia. Against the Americans of Friday, the spitfire of a guard converted on several penetrations and dished out nine assists to help quell a comeback attempt by the USA.

“I give Dennis Schroder a ton of credit. He's a really tough guard to handle. He's quick. He can get the ball and penetrate constantly and that really threatens your defense and compromises it,” said Kerr.

Schroder’s step-back jumper against former Los Angeles Laker teammate Austin Reaves with 40 seconds left served to be the stake at USA’s heart as it put Germany ahead 113-107 — a lead good enough for the Germans to escape with the victory.

Kerr likewise lamented USA’s early defensive lapses that helped Germany, particularly the hot-handed Obst, get into groove on offense.

“I thought we just made some mistakes, but the first offensive rebound of the game, you gotta box out. Right from the beginning, you gotta set the tone. I think (Andreas) Obst got a three off the offensive rebound, and then the whole game opens up for him,” he continued.

“I thought he was the key to the game actually. Eight-of-nine free throws, bunch of 3s.”

“He was one of our keys going in and we didn't get him under control, and it hurt us,” said Kerr.

The loss relegated the USA to the bronze medal match with Canada, which earlier absorbed a 95-86 defeat to Serbia.

