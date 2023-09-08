Germany survives, knocks USA out of FIBA World Cup gold medal race

This is the first time Germany defeated the USA in the World Cup.

MANILA, Philippines – Germany is going to its first FIBA World Cup final after stunning USA, 113-111, in their knockout semifinal thriller Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Germany was comfortably ahead in the fourth quarter, 106-94, with 5:23 remaining.

But the USA, led by Anthony Edwards, came storming back and uncorked a 9-0 run to cut the lead to three, 106-103, with 2:06 left.

Dennis Schroder broke the Americans’ run with a layup to give Germany a small cushion, 108-103.

A floater and a pair of free throws by Austin Reaves cut the lead to one, 108-107, with 1:35 remaining.

Andreas Obst hit a big step back 3-pointer to give Germany a four-point lead, 111-107, with 1:14 left.

Schroder then hit a crucial step-back deuce for the six-point lead.

In the next possession, Reaves scored on a dunk and drew an offensive foul. But Edwards and Jaren Jackson Jr. miscommunicated, which led to a costly turnover.

Edwards then stole the ball on the other end and passed it to Reaves, who missed a 3-point attempt.

Reaves scored on a layup to cut the lead to two, 113-111, but there was only 0.5 seconds remaining.

The game was close through the first few minutes of the third quarter, with the game tied at 64.

But Germany caught fire from deep and outscored USA, 30-20, to take a 94-84 lead heading into the fourth canto.

Before Edwards’ scoring outburst, the Americans could not stop the Germans’ offense.

It was a high-scoring affair, as the first half ended with a 60-59 advantage for Team USA.

This is the second straight World Cup that the USA is not going to the final.

Germany will advance to the finals against a red-hot Serbia squad, which earlier ousted Canada.

The Americans, meanwhile, will collide with Canada for the bronze medal in an All-American affair.