^

Sports

Germany survives, knocks USA out of FIBA World Cup gold medal race

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 8, 2023 | 10:42pm
Germany survives, knocks USA out of FIBA World Cup gold medal race
This is the first time Germany defeated the USA in the World Cup.
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Germany is going to its first FIBA World Cup final after stunning USA, 113-111, in their knockout semifinal thriller Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Germany was comfortably ahead in the fourth quarter, 106-94, with 5:23 remaining.

But the USA, led by Anthony Edwards, came storming back and uncorked a 9-0 run to cut the lead to three, 106-103, with 2:06 left.

Dennis Schroder broke the Americans’ run with a layup to give Germany a small cushion, 108-103.

A floater and a pair of free throws by Austin Reaves cut the lead to one, 108-107, with 1:35 remaining.

Andreas Obst hit a big step back 3-pointer to give Germany a four-point lead, 111-107, with 1:14 left.

Schroder then hit a crucial step-back deuce for the six-point lead.

In the next possession, Reaves scored on a dunk and drew an offensive foul. But Edwards and Jaren Jackson Jr. miscommunicated, which led to a costly turnover.

Edwards then stole the ball on the other end and passed it to Reaves, who missed a 3-point attempt.

Reaves scored on a layup to cut the lead to two, 113-111, but there was only 0.5 seconds remaining.

This is the first time Germany defeated the USA in the World Cup.

The game was close through the first few minutes of the third quarter, with the game tied at 64.

But Germany caught fire from deep and outscored USA, 30-20, to take a 94-84 lead heading into the fourth canto.

Before Edwards’ scoring outburst, the Americans could not stop the Germans’ offense.

It was a high-scoring affair, as the first half ended with a 60-59 advantage for Team USA.

This is the second straight World Cup that the USA is not going to the final.

Germany will advance to the finals against a red-hot Serbia squad, which earlier ousted Canada.

The Americans, meanwhile, will collide with Canada for the bronze medal in an All-American affair.

vuukle comment

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

GERMANY

TEAM USA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lithuania thwarts Doncic, Slovenia

Lithuania thwarts Doncic, Slovenia

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Lithuania is sure of being the fifth or sixth best team in this year's FIBA World Cup after besting Slovenia, 100-84, Thursday...
Sports
fbtw

Latvians trim Italians for crack at 5th spot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
It’s not for the coveted title anymore but Latvia’s amazing run in its FIBA Basketball World Cup debut took another page.
Sports
fbtw

Last 4 to die for: US vs Germany, Serbia vs Canada

By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
From 32 of the planet’s top basketball nations, the FIBA World Cup is now down to four.
Sports
fbtw
AP writer says Pinoys &lsquo;basketball-deranged&rsquo;

AP writer says Pinoys ‘basketball-deranged’

23 hours ago
The Philippines is world-renowned as a basketball-crazy country.
Sports
fbtw
Cone laments longtime Gilas target Baltazar's disinterest

Cone laments longtime Gilas target Baltazar's disinterest

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Newly installed Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone claimed that big man Justine Baltazar has shown “zero interest”...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Knights go for 4-peat as NCAA Season 99 set for takeoff

Knights go for 4-peat as NCAA Season 99 set for takeoff

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
Letran opens its ambitious four-peat feat bid as it clashes with host Jose Rizal University when Season 99 of NCAA basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi guest of honor in Mimosa Junior Open

Malixi guest of honor in Mimosa Junior Open

8 hours ago
More than 160 young golfers are expected to participate in the 2023 Mimosa Junior Open, one of the prime tournaments this...
Sports
fbtw
Mondilla turns things around, rules ICTSI Del Monte Championship by 1

Mondilla turns things around, rules ICTSI Del Monte Championship by 1

8 hours ago
It boiled down to a finish that wins big-time championships, and Clyde Mondilla delivered to snatch victory from the clutches...
Sports
fbtw
WNBA great Sue Bird named FIBA Women&rsquo;s World Cup ambassador

WNBA great Sue Bird named FIBA Women’s World Cup ambassador

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
FIBA has announced four-time FIBA Women’s World Cup champion Sue Bird as a global ambassador for the upcoming 2026 FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Bernaldez eyes sweep of PPS Davao swing

Bernaldez eyes sweep of PPS Davao swing

11 hours ago
Chelsea Bernaldez will have everything going for her as she sets out for a sweep of the girls’ 18-and-under titles in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with