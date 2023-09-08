Knights go for 4-peat as NCAA Season 99 set for takeoff

Games September 24

(Mall of Asia Arena)

2 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies

3 p.m. – JRU vs Letran

5:30 p.m. – LPU vs CSB

MANILA, Philippines – Letran opens its ambitious four-peat feat bid as it clashes with host Jose Rizal University, even as last year’s runner-up College of St. Benilde aims to finally win the big one as it squares off with Lyceum of the Philippines University when Season 99 of NCAA basketball unfolds September 24 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Knights, who have won the last three championships, including a three-game epic over the Blazers a season ago, have a completely retooled roster as they will come in with a new coach in Rensy Bajar and six rookie recruits in Jonas Napalang, James Jumao-as, Shad Chang, Paolo Galvez, Ira Manas and Nathaniel Montecillo.

If the Muralla-based school goes to win it all again this season, it will be its first four-peat in the seniors division 21st crown overall, or one short of the record 22 titles by San Beda.

For the Blazers, coach Charles Tiu has tapped former Gilas Pilipinas’ Serbian mentor Rajko Toroman as his consultant with hopes of steering a team that will have reigning MVP Will Gozum, Miguel Oczon, Miguel Corteza, Prince Carlos, Robi Nayve and Mark Sangco back.

Tiu, however, disagrees that the Blazers will contend again this year.

“We’re overrated,” Tiu on Friday told The STAR. “It’s been an up and down preseason for us. We have never won anything so we need to continue to work hard and compete every game and take it one game at a time.”

NCAA Management Committee chair Paul Supan of JRU said they would have a five-game a week schedule as their will also be matches every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday apart from the Sunday matinees at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan.