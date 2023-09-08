^

Sports

Knights go for 4-peat as NCAA Season 99 set for takeoff

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 8, 2023 | 4:11pm
Knights go for 4-peat as NCAA Season 99 set for takeoff
The Knights, who have won the last three championships, including a three-game epic over the Blazers a season ago, have a completely retooled roster.
STAR / Joey Mendoza

Games September 24

(Mall of Asia Arena)

2 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies

3 p.m. – JRU vs Letran

5:30 p.m. – LPU vs CSB

MANILA, Philippines – Letran opens its ambitious four-peat feat bid as it clashes with host Jose Rizal University, even as last year’s runner-up College of St. Benilde aims to finally win the big one as it squares off with Lyceum of the Philippines University when Season 99 of NCAA basketball unfolds September 24 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Knights, who have won the last three championships, including a three-game epic over the Blazers a season ago, have a completely retooled roster as they will come in with a new coach in Rensy Bajar and six rookie recruits in Jonas Napalang, James Jumao-as, Shad Chang, Paolo Galvez, Ira Manas and Nathaniel Montecillo.

If the Muralla-based school goes to win it all again this season, it will be its first four-peat in the seniors division 21st crown overall, or one short of the record 22 titles by San Beda.

For the Blazers, coach Charles Tiu has tapped former Gilas Pilipinas’ Serbian mentor Rajko Toroman as his consultant with hopes of steering a team that will have reigning MVP Will Gozum, Miguel Oczon, Miguel Corteza, Prince Carlos, Robi Nayve and Mark Sangco back.

Tiu, however, disagrees that the Blazers will contend again this year.

“We’re overrated,” Tiu on Friday told The STAR. “It’s been an up and down preseason for us. We have never won anything so we need to continue to work hard and compete every game and take it one game at a time.”

NCAA Management Committee chair Paul Supan of JRU said they would have a five-game a week schedule as their will also be matches every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday apart from the Sunday matinees at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan.

vuukle comment

KNIGHTS

LETRAN

NCAA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Last 4 to die for: US vs Germany, Serbia vs Canada

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
From 32 of the planet’s top basketball nations, the FIBA World Cup is now down to four.
Sports
fbtw
Lithuania thwarts Doncic, Slovenia

Lithuania thwarts Doncic, Slovenia

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Lithuania is sure of being the fifth or sixth best team in this year's FIBA World Cup after besting Slovenia, 100-84, Thursday...
Sports
fbtw

Latvians trim Italians for crack at 5th spot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
It’s not for the coveted title anymore but Latvia’s amazing run in its FIBA Basketball World Cup debut took another page.
Sports
fbtw

Last four standing

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
Only four countries remain in contention for the FIBA World Cup championship and they’ll part ways in separate semifinal showdowns at the MOA Arena today.
Sports
fbtw
Cone insists Gilas job only on the interim

Cone insists Gilas job only on the interim

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
New Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone on Thursday reiterated that his appointment is just on an “interim basis.&...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ardina dazzles with frontside-best 30, cards 66 in Kroger Queen City golf tilt

Ardina dazzles with frontside-best 30, cards 66 in Kroger Queen City golf tilt

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Talk about time and Dottie Ardina’s hour, perhaps, has come — at least after 18 holes of the Kroger Queen City...
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao, Mangrobang poised to dispute 'Bagong Bayani' plum

Quiambao, Mangrobang poised to dispute 'Bagong Bayani' plum

6 hours ago
Multi-titled 5150 campaigner Bea Quiambao and three-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Kim Mangrobang gird not just...
Sports
fbtw
Coach grateful for Doncic, Slovenia cheers from Manila crowd

Coach grateful for Doncic, Slovenia cheers from Manila crowd

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Despite playing in back-to-back days, crowd favorite Luka Doncic “played great” supposedly because of the cheers...
Sports
fbtw
Messi winner gets Argentina under way in World Cup qualifying

Messi winner gets Argentina under way in World Cup qualifying

6 hours ago
A trademark, curling free-kick from Lionel Messi got world champions Argentina off to a winning start in South American World...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with