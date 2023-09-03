^

No. 24 finisher Gilas eligible for Olympic qualifiers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 3, 2023 | 11:49am
No. 24 finisher Gilas eligible for Olympic qualifiers
Gilas Pilipinas' Roger Pogoy goes up for a shot
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines men's basketball team's chances to make next year’s Paris Olympics aren't completely dead.

Despite a disappointing FIBA World Cup result, Gilas Pilipinas has qualified for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments (FOQTs) after ending the basketball meet ranked 24th.

This, thanks to a huge 96-75 win over China Saturday night, as the home team ended Group M play as the second seed.

The Olympics, in its website, said that aside from the seven quota places that will be given during the World Cup, the best placed team from Africa, the Americas and Asia that did not directly qualify to the Olympics will get a spot in the FOQTs.

Asia’s spot went to Lebanon as they finished 23rd in the tournament, following a 2-3 win-loss record.

The Olympics said that another ticket will be given to the 16 next best placed teams in the World Cup that have not directly qualified to the Olympics.

This is where the Philippines comes in, as they finished 24th in the tournament.

The Philippines is the only country that ended up in the 21st to 24th ranks with only one win, as Finland, New Zealand and Lebanon all had two wins and three losses.

On the other hand, Mexico is the only team in the 25th to 28th ranks with two wins, as Angola, Ivory Coast and Cape Verde all finished with a 1-4 win-loss record.

This, since Mexico finished Group N play with the third place behind Egypt and New Zealand due to point difference.

The Philippines rose to the second spot in Group M after having a point difference of -21, compared to Angola’s -42 and China’s -94.

The Olympics will be held next year in Paris.

But, the Philippines will be led by a new coach after Chot Reyes announced he is “stepping aside” as the national team’s mentor.

