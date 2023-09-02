'We’re just getting started': South Sudan's Jones ecstatic over Olympic stint

MANILA, Philippines – Chicago Bulls guard Carlik Jones has high hopes for his South Sudan team after officially qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics following their impressive debut in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

On Saturday, the Sudanese formalized their entry as the best-performing African team in the tournament after blowing out Angola, 101-78, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, and Egypt losing to New Zealand, 88-86, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

They claim the only outright Olympics berth for their region.

Competing in just their first FIBA World Cup, Jones is optimistic of what happens next.

“Oh it’s very bright,” Jones said of his team’s future.

“You know, I think this team has a big ceiling — we’re just getting started, man. This is our first go-around, can’t wait to see what we’ve got in store,” he added.

In their first rodeo at the World Cup, South Sudan claimed three victories — against China, the Philippines and Angola.

Despite being a fairly young team that only joined FIBA a little over a decade ago, the African squad showed much promise.

Personally, Jones also etched himself in the record books as well with 15 assists in the victory – which ties a FIBA-best effort since 1994.

Doing it for his country in their first-ever stint in the World Cup makes it even more special for the 25-year-old.

“It’s a blessing, you know, to play in my first World Cup games and to walk out, you know, on the history boards is unbelievable,” he said.

Jones and the rest of South Sudan wrap up their World Cup campaign with an Olympics slot and tons of experience at hand.