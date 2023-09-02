^

Sports

South Sudan bests Angola to boost Olympic bid

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 2, 2023 | 6:21pm
South Sudan bests Angola to boost Olympic bid
Carlik Jones led South Sudan with 26 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds.
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – The race for the lone direct African ticket to the Olympics heats up as South Sudan scored a crucial victory over Angola, 101-78, in the FIBA World Cup Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

South Sudan led the whole game, save for all of two seconds, early in the first quarter.

Since then, the FIBA World Cup debutants never looked back.

The South Sudanese led by as much as 23 points in the game as they simply could not miss.

Angola, however, did not go down without a fight, cutting the lead to 12 in the third quarter, 69-57, off an Antonio Monteiro 3-pointer.

This was the lowest lead the Angolans got as the South Sudanese kept their foot on the gas and kept their foes at bay.

A layup by Carlik Jones with 3:05 remaining in the game crushed the hopes of Angola, as South Sudan took an 89-72 lead.

Jones and fellow spitfire point guard Childe Dundao of Angola led the way for their respective squads, with the latter scoring 21 points.

South Sudan's Jones, meanwhile, followed his near-triple double performance against Gilas Pilipinas with 26 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds.

After scoring 16 points and hauling down six rebounds in their game against China, Atlanta Hawk Bruno Fernando did not play for Angola.

South Sudan now leads all African teams in the tournament with a 3-2 win-loss slate.

Angola, meanwhile, fell to a 1-4 win-loss record.

Egypt, currently 2-2, is facing New Zealand as of press time.

If Egypt loses, South Sudan is off to the Olympics as the best African team.

vuukle comment

ANGOLA

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

SOUTH SUDAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
As 39-point ourbust still not enough vs Puerto Rico, 'disappointed' Towns admits need to more

As 39-point ourbust still not enough vs Puerto Rico, 'disappointed' Towns admits need to more

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Karl-Anthony Towns voiced disappointment as the Dominican Republic lost its first game in the FIBA World Cup at the hands...
Sports
fbtw

Chot owns blame for Gilas fall

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
“I take full accountability. I take full responsibility.”
Sports
fbtw

Two days of Klay

By Bill Velasco | 19 hours ago
Filipino basketball fans received another rare treat, as four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors and his teammate Kevon Looney traveled to the country for the first time this week.
Sports
fbtw
They all want to break bread with Pacman

They all want to break bread with Pacman

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
The “PacMania” in the FIBA World Cup went a notch higher and beyond just the participants in the global show...
Sports
fbtw

Marquee players eye PBA draft

By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
The word is out that several blue-chip players are applying for the PBA draft set at Market! Market! in Taguig on Sept. 17. Fil-Ams Stephen Holt, Deschon Winston and Keith Datu are confirmed to turn in their applications...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Asian senior volley tiff: Filipina spikers winless in 3 games, bow to Hong Kong

Asian senior volley tiff: Filipina spikers winless in 3 games, bow to Hong Kong

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The Philippines dropped its third straight game in the 22nd Asian Senior Women's Volleyball Championship in Nakhon Ratchasima,...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas core eyed for Asian Games

Filipinas core eyed for Asian Games

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
New Filipinas head coach Mark Torcaso isn’t worried about players’ availability come the Asian Games in China...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas wants to leave 'lasting impression', goes for broke vs China

Gilas wants to leave 'lasting impression', goes for broke vs China

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas is eyeing to end its 2023 FIBA World Cup journey on a high note as they face perennial regional rival China...
Sports
fbtw
Coach says Dominican Republic's first loss is on him

Coach says Dominican Republic's first loss is on him

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Dominican Republic head coach Nestor Garcia took the blame as the team suffered its first loss in the FIBA World Cup at the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with