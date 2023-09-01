^

Philippine Army wins PCAP Inter-Commercial chess tilt

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 1, 2023 | 12:40pm
Philippine Army wins PCAP Inter-Commercial chess tilt
MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Army turned back Philspada A, 11-4, in the finals of the 1st PCAP Inter-Commercial Chess Tournament held at the Estancia Mall in Pasig City last August 26.

The Inter-Commercial tournament was an over-the-board competition — PCAPs second.

The military men set the tone with a 4-1 win in blitz before taking the rapid board for the win , 7-3. 

Bob Liwagon and Vince Medina claimed all three points available in their respective match-ups against their Philspada Team A counterparts that struggled for consistency across all the boards.

In the battle for third place, Datamatics routed Petrochem, 12.5-2.5.

In the semifinals, Philspada Team A fended off a late charge by Petrochem to barge into the finals, 8.5-6.5.

Philippine Army likewise edged their opponent, Datamatics, in the Final Four, 8.5-6.5. 

PCAP also recently finished their first ever Inter-collegiate tournament. The final conference of PCAP’s third season will be the Wesley So Cup that starts on September 23 with a field of 20 squads.

The Wesley So Cup is the import-laden tournament of PCAP. The first champions were the San Juan Predators followed by the Pasig King Pirates.
