Almadro crosses over to UP as volleyball program director

MANILA, Philippines -- UAAP volleyball champion coach Oliver Almadro is set to move four kilometers from Ateneo to the University of the Philippines after he was appointed as the Fighting Maroons' volleyball program director.

Almadro, who earlier left his post as the head coach of the Ateneo Blue Eagles women's volleyball team, was tapped to take charge of UP's men's and women's teams.

This is the first move of newly minted UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development director Bo Perasol.

"I'm honored to be given this opportunity. I'm aware that it'll be hard, but it's actually easy to trust in the process because of all those who believe in me," Almadro said.

He will serve as the program director, and he will have the task to pick the successors to women's coach Shaq Delos Santos and men's coach Rald Ricafort beginning in UAAP Season 86.

Perasol, who also came from the Ateneo before going to UP, said that Almadro's entry to the UP volleyball team will bring the program to "greater heights."

"He has the experience of building championship teams and he will have a helping hand in the form of our new sponsor for our volleyball program," said Perasol.

"We give the biggest thanks to Farm Fresh Dairy for joining us in this new era for UP volleyball," he added.

Despite this new development, Almadro will still be head of volleyball operations for the Petro Gazz Angels in the PVL and head coach of the Letran Lady Knights in the NCAA.

Almadro tallied an overall 29-21 record with the Ateneo Blue Eagles' women team and 60-10 record with the men's team.