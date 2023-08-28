TCL throws Gilas watch party

^

MANILA, Philippines – Fans of the Gilas Pilipinas men’s basketball team gathered at a posh sports watering hole in Makati Sunday for a night of cheers, jeers, food and booze in a viewing party hosted by TCL, one of the global partners of the ongoing FIBA World Cup.

Philstar.com Sports trooped to the Mansion Sports Bar & Lounge in Legaspi Village, Makati to partake in the revelry as Gilas’ pivotal FIBA World Cup match against Angola was beamed live on several vibrant TCL QLED TVs that have been set up all over the private lounge for everyone’s viewing pleasure.

Although the cheers eventually faded from the heavily pro-Gilas crowd after the Filipinos came up short anew against the Angolans — the final score (*sigh) read 80-70 in favor of the visitors — the sumptuous dinner spread that featured among others, roasted chicken and fork-tender pork ribs, and free-flowing booze kept everyone in high spirits.

TCL sweetened the pot for those who showed up by raffling off its latest QLED TV — the C648 — and a handful of sound bars that turned some (game) losers into winners, effectively salvaging their evening.

The event also served as a launchpad for the TCL C648 QLED TV, which is equipped with Dolby Vision for that immersive, theater-like viewing experience. Among its other features include HDR or High Dynamic Range, which results in improved brightness and and vibrant colors; a Motion Estimation & Motion Compensation (MEMC) algorithm that renders fast-moving basketball plays into fluid scenes; and DTS-HD and DTS Virtual:X sound properties for immersive audio.

TCL said the C648 is available for a discounted price of P24,995 until September 17.

As a global FIBA World Cup partner, the company said it has made its presence felt at the tournament’s main venues — the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan, Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City and Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City — by setting up interactive booths featuring their latest offerings.

“We are very ecstatic to showcase our latest product line at the TCL Booth situated at the FIBA Basketball Games venues. This is to highlight the top of the line products that we have in TCL as well as showing you our latest IOT appliances,” said Joseph Cernitchez, TCL Philippines brand manager.

Additionally, each game’s best player have been receiving the TCL Player of the Game trophy.

“It's something that they can look forward to after every game,” Cernitchez added.

