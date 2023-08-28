^

Chot still hopeful as Gilas scrambles to nail elusive win, stay in race for Olympic berth

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 28, 2023 | 10:33am
Chot still hopeful as Gilas scrambles to nail elusive win, stay in race for Olympic berth
Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes is flanked by assistant coach Tim Cone and Josh Reyes.
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – With Gilas Pilipinas’ flickering hopes to get the lone Asian Olympic seat, head coach Chot Reyes said the team is focusing on things they could control in their last group stage game in the FIBA World Cup against Italy.

This, following their 80-70 loss to Angola in their Group A clash at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Sunday and Japan’s massive win over Finland, 98-88. 

“We just need to focus on the next game. The objective is to get to the Olympics, so no matter how flickering that hope is, that hope is still alive,” Reyes told reporters after the Angola game. 

“So we still have to keep our heads up and find a way to play our best on the next game,” he added. 

Gilas will be facing World No. 10 Italy on Tuesday. The Philippine team is the only winless team in Group A. 

“We hope Japan loses its last game and we win our last game then it’s all tied. I don’t know how they’re gonna break that tie but in the end, it’s gonna be dependent on the other games,” Reyes said.

“It’s not going to be on our hands. The only thing that is in our control right now is the next game. We can’t worry about the other things that is going on,” he added. 

There will only be one Asian seat for next year’s Olympics in Paris. 

Japan is the first Asian nation to tally a win in the World Cup.

