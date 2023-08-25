^

PNP ensures safety of delegates  

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
August 25, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —  The Philippine National Police (PNP) is ready to secure delegates in the FIBA World Cup.

At least 5,856 police officers and force multipliers are on deck for the tournament to be held from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10, the PNP said in a statement.

The figure is higher by 34.8  compared to the  4,344 security forces previously mentioned by PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda.

“We can get  from other regions na puwedeng sumuporta sa atin but as of now sa tingin  natin ay kayang kaya na,” he said in an interview with Radyo Pilipinas.

Top PNP officials and representatives from other concerned government agencies and other stakeholders met yesterday to firm up security strategy for the event.

PNP deputy chief for operations Lt. Gen. Michael John Dubria, who heads Security Task Force FBWC 2023, emphasized during the meeting the importance of a cohesive strategy to safeguard the welfare of all participants and attendees.

“Our collective efforts ensure that FBWC 2023 not only showcases world-class basketball but also sets an example for seamless coordination in providing a secure environment for global events,” he said.

