Lady Spikers bent on getting payback vs Lady Falcons in SSL finals

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 13, 2023 | 10:06am
La Salle's Alleiah Malaluan underscored the importance of carrying the La Salle pride ahead of game three of the SSL finals.
Shakey's Super League

MANILA, Philippines -- The DLSU Lady Spikers had one thing on their minds following a tough loss in Game 1 of the Shakey's Super League (SSL) finals against the Adamson Lady Falcons -- revenge.

And revenge, they got.

The Lady Spikers showed its championship DNA as they swept the Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-23, 25-12, 25-18, in Game 2 Saturday evening at the Filoil Arena in San Juan.

This set the stage for a winner-take-all Game 3 that will take place on Sunday afternoon.

"Of course, off that [game 1] loss, we are very motivated to get back. We are the defending champions, and we have to prove that we are the defending champions," La Salle's Alleiah Malaluan told reporters.

The Lady Spikers are currently the defending champions of the UAAP.

With the SSL championship hanging in the balance, the Lady Spikers are determined to show why they are the UAAP's best.

"Actually, that was what we are telling them. We should not come here and just lose. We have to win," La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo said.

"We cannot just lose. We have to show that we are the defending champions of the UAAP. We have to prove it to them, that we will not just give the opponent the win," he added.

Orcullo added that the Lady Spikers should continue their dominant display of skills in game three.

Malaluan underscored that the pride of having the name "La Salle" across their chests should be showcased.

"Of course, we have to hold on to the fact that we are playing for La Salle. The pride [behind that] should be held on to," she said.

"We are the defending champions, and we have to prove that to everyone," she added.

The young Adamson team is trying to win the championship against the favorites La Salle.

But team captain Lucille Almonte has to bounce back from a quiet Game 2 in which she finished with just six points.

The Lady Falcons are eyeing to get steady contributions from Almonte, Ayesha Juegos and Game 1 hero Red Bascon.

