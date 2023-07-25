Bolden's golden goal leads Filipinas to historic World Cup win over New Zealand

The Philippines' forward Sarina Bolden (3L, No. 7) celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between New Zealand and the Philippines at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 25, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women’s national football team won their first match in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup as they nipped co-hosts New Zealand, 1-0, in Group A action at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday.

Sarina Bolden made it the dream match for the Filipinas when she headed in a cross from Sara Eggesvik built off a set piece at the 24th minute.

Bolden soared above two Kiwi defenders and put just enough power behind it to get it past the keeper’s gloves, etching her name in Philippine sports history.

The game’s only goal was enough to propel the Filipinas to their first ever win in the Women’s World Cup.

History made. ?@PilipinasWNFT secure their first #FIFAWWC win and Group A is wide open! ???????? — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 25, 2023

But the home team didn’t give up the win without multiple scoring attempts — particularly in the second half where there were many close calls.

The closest one was Jacqui Hand’s header a little past the hour mark that actually got past Olivia McDaniel, who was a brick wall all throughout.

But after VAR review, the Football Ferns were deemed offside in the buildup. After celebrations in Wellington, the goal was waved off and the Filipinas were ahead once again.

McDaniel also provided some crucial saves well into added time to preserve the scoreline.

The Filipinas thus put themselves in a good position to move on to the knockout rounds when they face World No. 12 Norway on July 30 in Auckland.

They now have three points, tied with New Zealand, and Switzerland.

Switzerland and Norway face off in Group A action later today.

The Football Ferns triumphed over Norway in their World Cup opener last Thursday in Auckland, 1-0, while the Filipinas absorbed a fighting 0-2 loss to Switzerland in their debut the following day in Dunedin.

The Philippines and New Zealand previously engaged in a tightly-fought friendly in Fullerton, California in 2022. There, the wide-eyed Filipinas, then ranked 56th in the world, pushed the No. 22 Kiwis to the limit before conceding, 2-1, on account of two second-half goals from New Zealand. - With a previous report by Olmin Leyba