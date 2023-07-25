^

Sports

Bolden's golden goal leads Filipinas to historic World Cup win over New Zealand

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 25, 2023 | 3:32pm
Bolden's golden goal leads Filipinas to historic World Cup win over New Zealand
The Philippines' forward Sarina Bolden (3L, No. 7) celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between New Zealand and the Philippines at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 25, 2023.
Marty Melville / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women’s national football team won their first match in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup as they nipped co-hosts New Zealand, 1-0, in Group A action at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday.

Sarina Bolden made it the dream match for the Filipinas when she headed in a cross from Sara Eggesvik built off a set piece at the 24th minute.

Bolden soared above two Kiwi defenders and put just enough power behind it to get it past the keeper’s gloves, etching her name in Philippine sports history.

The game’s only goal was enough to propel the Filipinas to their first ever win in the Women’s World Cup.

But the home team didn’t give up the win without multiple scoring attempts — particularly in the second half where there were many close calls.

The closest one was Jacqui Hand’s header a little past the hour mark that actually got past Olivia McDaniel, who was a brick wall all throughout.

But after VAR review, the Football Ferns were deemed offside in the buildup. After celebrations in Wellington, the goal was waved off and the Filipinas were ahead once again.

McDaniel also provided some crucial saves well into added time to preserve the scoreline.

The Filipinas thus put themselves in a good position to move on to the knockout rounds when they face World No. 12 Norway on July 30 in Auckland.

They now have three points, tied with New Zealand, and Switzerland.

Switzerland and Norway face off in Group A action later today.

The Football Ferns triumphed over Norway in their World Cup opener last Thursday in Auckland, 1-0, while the Filipinas absorbed a fighting 0-2 loss to Switzerland in their debut the following day in Dunedin.

The Philippines and New Zealand previously engaged in a tightly-fought friendly in Fullerton, California in 2022. There, the wide-eyed Filipinas, then ranked 56th in the world, pushed the No. 22 Kiwis to the limit before conceding, 2-1, on account of two second-half goals from New Zealand. - With a previous report by Olmin Leyba

vuukle comment

FILIPINAS

FOOTBALL

WORLD CUP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Senate thwarts PNP to reign supreme in UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off

Senate thwarts PNP to reign supreme in UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off

1 day ago
Senate, drawing inspired games from its three playing senators, downed Philippine National Police (PNP), 81-72, to win the...
Sports
fbtw

Filipinas, Kiwis Collide

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Its first meeting with New Zealand last September made the Philippines believe that, yes, it could be done against the big girls of football.
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto absent from Gilas practice; injury status still unknown

Kai Sotto absent from Gilas practice; injury status still unknown

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The seven-foot-three big man was noticeably absent from Monday’s practice at the Meralco Gym in Pasig City.
Sports
fbtw
Team Manila crowned champion

Team Manila crowned champion

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Team Manila trounced home bet Glory Adkins Bejar, 6-0, to reign supreme in the Pony International Softball World Series via...
Sports
fbtw

Green pastures

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
For the second straight year, the La Salle men’s basketball team visited this inviting Japanese port city to play a series of exhibition games. The first tour was in September and the Green Archers compiled...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
US-born South Korean becomes youngest Women's World Cup player

US-born South Korean becomes youngest Women's World Cup player

4 hours ago
Casey Phair, aged 16 years and 26 days, on Tuesday became the youngest player to feature at a Women's World Cup after coming...
Sports
fbtw
Bona, Diaz eye title repeats in PPS Olivares netfest

Bona, Diaz eye title repeats in PPS Olivares netfest

5 hours ago
Kendrick Bona and Jana Diaz face uphill battles hunting for another pair of victories in the Mayor Eric Olivarez national...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Nueva Ecija turns back Caloocan; Zamboanga, Marikina win

MPBL: Nueva Ecija turns back Caloocan; Zamboanga, Marikina win

6 hours ago
Nueva Ecija’s snipers struck when needed as the Rice Vanguards bested the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo, 67-60, on Monday...
Sports
fbtw
Team Secret comes up short in Valorant Champions bid

Team Secret comes up short in Valorant Champions bid

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
The country's top Valorant squad, Team Secret, stumbled in its final match of the season against Japan's ZETA Division in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with