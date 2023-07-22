^

Sports

Rianne Malixi's coach upbeat on ward's chances vs Romero

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 22, 2023 | 2:36pm
Rianne Malixi's coach upbeat on ward's chances vs Romero
Rianne Malixi, with coach-caddie Rick Gibson
USGA / Kathryn Riley

MANILA, Philippines -- Without bias or prejudice, Canadian swing coach Rick Gibson said he expects his ward Rianne Malixi to get past Filipino-American Kiara Romerro and become the second Filipina to win the US Girls’ Junior crown Sunday.

“Rianne’s game has been strong in all facets for the last few months, so it’s a matter of being patient and waiting for the opportunity to contend seriously for a title, which is happening right now in Colorado,” said the former Philippine Open champion and Asian Golf Circuit Order of Merit winner after guiding the 16-year-old ace to a pair of victories in the quarterfinals and semis Saturday to gain a crack at the coveted championship.

On the road to prominence even before Gibson took over as her full-time mentor-cum-caddie, Malixi’s game further went on the upswing with his entry, particularly with regard to her iron play and short game.

Though she has yet to nail a major junior title in a young career marked by four victories on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, many believe her remarkable journey in this week’s US Girls’ Junior would lead to a dream finish.

“I’ve always put myself in these kind of positions, but I haven’t got the job done,” said Malixi after beating Farah O’Keefe, 1-up, in the quarters and then crushing Leigh Chien, 4&2, to reach the finals against Romero, moving a win away from re-claiming the crown ICTSI stablemate Princess Superal clinched in playoff fashion over Mexico's Marijosse Navarro in Arizona in 2014.

Malixi actually failed to seriously contend in last week’s Junior World in San Diego but though she struggled in the early going at Torrey Pines, Gibson liked his ward’s closing 69 that netted her a joint fourth place finish.

That also led to a tied-24th effort in the US Girls' Junior 36-hole stroke play elims and a 4&3 romp over Ryan Flynn in the first round of the knockout stage, a 1-up reversal over ninth seed Kaitlyn Schroeder in the Round of 32, and an incredible come-from-behind 1-up escape over Audrey Rischer in the Last 16.
 
“Rianne played well in San Diego when I watched during the final round, so this week’s results are no real surprise,” said Gibson.

Against Romero, Gibson is unfazed by her No. 3 seeding and insists there would be no special approach or game-plan as Malixi braces for the marathon 36-hole finale.

“No special strategy, just keep creating birdie chances and enjoy our walk,” said Gibson.

“Rianne"s game and golf IQ are capable of competing at the very highest level of women's golf. Tomorrow will be special no matter the result but money is on Rianne, not only a talented athlete, but more importantly a gracious lady,” he added.

vuukle comment

RIANNE MALIXI

RICK GIBSON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Buntan eyes ONE women&rsquo;s strawweight belt in rematch vs Sundell

Buntan eyes ONE women’s strawweight belt in rematch vs Sundell

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Filipino-American mixed martial artist Jackie Buntan will be gunning for the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai World Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Time to shine for Blu Girls

Time to shine for Blu Girls

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
The journey of a thousand miles begins today for the glory-seeking Philippine Blu Girls as they take on the fancied Canada...
Sports
fbtw
Cignal gets crack at Creamline

Cignal gets crack at Creamline

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
After a vintage performance Thursday, Alyssa Valdez will be relied upon once again as Creamline faces Cignal today and aims...
Sports
fbtw
Eala barges into semis of W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz tennis tilt

Eala barges into semis of W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz tennis tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Alex Eala punched a ticket to the semifinals of the W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz competition after defeating Spain’s Lucia Cortez...
Sports
fbtw

Eala marches in Spain

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Alex Eala turned it up late to best Tianmi Mi of China, 6-3, 6(5)-7, 6-0, and advance to the W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz quarterfinals yesterday in Spain.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gilas banking on Scottie Thompson's recovery in time for FIBA World Cup

Gilas banking on Scottie Thompson's recovery in time for FIBA World Cup

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas is hoping that Scottie Thompson, who is nursing an injured hand, will be on board at least a week before the...
Sports
fbtw

Fleetwood paces British Open

16 hours ago
Home favorite Tommy Fleetwood set the pace on the opening day of the British Open with a five-under-par 66 alongside South African amateur Christo Lamprecht and Emiliano Grillo as the big guns struggled.
Sports
fbtw

Sports camp season

By Bill Velasco | 16 hours ago
Summer is the most expensive, challenging season for parents.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas keenly awaiting Kai Sotto's MRI result

Gilas keenly awaiting Kai Sotto's MRI result

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Kai Sotto is “fully expected” to come to the Gilas Pilipinas practice on Monday, Coach Chot Reyes said Friday...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with