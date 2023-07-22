Rianne Malixi's coach upbeat on ward's chances vs Romero

MANILA, Philippines -- Without bias or prejudice, Canadian swing coach Rick Gibson said he expects his ward Rianne Malixi to get past Filipino-American Kiara Romerro and become the second Filipina to win the US Girls’ Junior crown Sunday.

“Rianne’s game has been strong in all facets for the last few months, so it’s a matter of being patient and waiting for the opportunity to contend seriously for a title, which is happening right now in Colorado,” said the former Philippine Open champion and Asian Golf Circuit Order of Merit winner after guiding the 16-year-old ace to a pair of victories in the quarterfinals and semis Saturday to gain a crack at the coveted championship.

On the road to prominence even before Gibson took over as her full-time mentor-cum-caddie, Malixi’s game further went on the upswing with his entry, particularly with regard to her iron play and short game.

Though she has yet to nail a major junior title in a young career marked by four victories on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, many believe her remarkable journey in this week’s US Girls’ Junior would lead to a dream finish.

“I’ve always put myself in these kind of positions, but I haven’t got the job done,” said Malixi after beating Farah O’Keefe, 1-up, in the quarters and then crushing Leigh Chien, 4&2, to reach the finals against Romero, moving a win away from re-claiming the crown ICTSI stablemate Princess Superal clinched in playoff fashion over Mexico's Marijosse Navarro in Arizona in 2014.

Malixi actually failed to seriously contend in last week’s Junior World in San Diego but though she struggled in the early going at Torrey Pines, Gibson liked his ward’s closing 69 that netted her a joint fourth place finish.

That also led to a tied-24th effort in the US Girls' Junior 36-hole stroke play elims and a 4&3 romp over Ryan Flynn in the first round of the knockout stage, a 1-up reversal over ninth seed Kaitlyn Schroeder in the Round of 32, and an incredible come-from-behind 1-up escape over Audrey Rischer in the Last 16.



“Rianne played well in San Diego when I watched during the final round, so this week’s results are no real surprise,” said Gibson.

Against Romero, Gibson is unfazed by her No. 3 seeding and insists there would be no special approach or game-plan as Malixi braces for the marathon 36-hole finale.

“No special strategy, just keep creating birdie chances and enjoy our walk,” said Gibson.

“Rianne"s game and golf IQ are capable of competing at the very highest level of women's golf. Tomorrow will be special no matter the result but money is on Rianne, not only a talented athlete, but more importantly a gracious lady,” he added.