^

Sports

Obiena outperforms Duplantis, cops silver in Monaco tilt

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 22, 2023 | 11:46am
Obiena outperforms Duplantis, cops silver in Monaco tilt
EJ Obiena

MANILA, Philippines -- Even the best falls sometimes.

And world pole vault king Armand Duplantis was no exception as he had one of his rare worst performances to date.

It was the opportunity that World No. 2 EJ Obiena needed as he capitalized on it in snared a silver medal in the Wanda Diamond League’s Monaco leg at the Stade Louis-II Friday.

The Asian record-holder from the Philippines cleared 5.82 meters for a spectacular ninth straight podium finish for the season that includes a golden effort in last week’s Asian Championships in Bangkok Thailand and a breakthrough 6m effort in Bergen, Norway a couple of weeks prior.

Most importantly, Obiena finished better than the Swedish Olympic and world champion and record owner, who shockingly wound up only fourth with a measly 5.72m.

It was the second time Obiena had slayed the dragon in Duplantis after the former beat the latter on his way to claiming his first Wanda Diamond League triumph in Brussels, Belgium in September last year.

Forget about American Chris Nilsen, who fell to World No. 3, beating Obiena for the gold after a clearance of 5.92m in one attempt and the Filipino edging Australian Kurtis Marschall, whom he had an identical 5.82m, by count back for the silver.

What mattered was Obiena showing the world that he could beat perhaps the greatest athlete to ever take up the sport.

If Obiena could beat Duplantis not just once, but twice, then he has the ability to do it again.

And if it happens anew, Obiena and the rest of the grateful, glory-hungry Filipino people are hoping and praying it occurs in next year’s Paris Games, where the dream ending for the once skinny boy from Tondo is to have that Olympic medal dangling on his neck.

vuukle comment

EJ OBIENA

POLE VAULT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cignal gets crack at Creamline

Cignal gets crack at Creamline

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
After a vintage performance Thursday, Alyssa Valdez will be relied upon once again as Creamline faces Cignal today and aims...
Sports
fbtw
Buntan eyes ONE women&rsquo;s strawweight belt in rematch vs Sundell

Buntan eyes ONE women’s strawweight belt in rematch vs Sundell

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Filipino-American mixed martial artist Jackie Buntan will be gunning for the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai World Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Time to shine for Blu Girls

Time to shine for Blu Girls

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
The journey of a thousand miles begins today for the glory-seeking Philippine Blu Girls as they take on the fancied Canada...
Sports
fbtw

Eala marches in Spain

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Alex Eala turned it up late to best Tianmi Mi of China, 6-3, 6(5)-7, 6-0, and advance to the W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz quarterfinals yesterday in Spain.
Sports
fbtw

Fleetwood paces British Open

13 hours ago
Home favorite Tommy Fleetwood set the pace on the opening day of the British Open with a five-under-par 66 alongside South African amateur Christo Lamprecht and Emiliano Grillo as the big guns struggled.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eala barges into semis of W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz tennis tilt

Eala barges into semis of W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz tennis tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Alex Eala punched a ticket to the semifinals of the W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz competition after defeating Spain’s Lucia Cortez...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas take a bow in World Cup show grace in 2-0 loss to Switzerland

Filipinas take a bow in World Cup show grace in 2-0 loss to Switzerland

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
For 90 exhilarating minutes, the Filipinas lived the dream every football player nurtured.
Sports
fbtw
Kai brightens up Gilas practice

Kai brightens up Gilas practice

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Kai Sotto did not suit up yet but his first attendance mattered big time as Gilas Pilipinas stepped up its training for next...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine swimmers hope for best in world meet

Philippine swimmers hope for best in world meet

13 hours ago
A six-man Philippine swimming team led by two-time Olympian Jasmine Alkhaldi left Manila Thursday for the 17th World...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with