Obiena outperforms Duplantis, cops silver in Monaco tilt

MANILA, Philippines -- Even the best falls sometimes.

And world pole vault king Armand Duplantis was no exception as he had one of his rare worst performances to date.

It was the opportunity that World No. 2 EJ Obiena needed as he capitalized on it in snared a silver medal in the Wanda Diamond League’s Monaco leg at the Stade Louis-II Friday.

The Asian record-holder from the Philippines cleared 5.82 meters for a spectacular ninth straight podium finish for the season that includes a golden effort in last week’s Asian Championships in Bangkok Thailand and a breakthrough 6m effort in Bergen, Norway a couple of weeks prior.

Most importantly, Obiena finished better than the Swedish Olympic and world champion and record owner, who shockingly wound up only fourth with a measly 5.72m.

It was the second time Obiena had slayed the dragon in Duplantis after the former beat the latter on his way to claiming his first Wanda Diamond League triumph in Brussels, Belgium in September last year.

Forget about American Chris Nilsen, who fell to World No. 3, beating Obiena for the gold after a clearance of 5.92m in one attempt and the Filipino edging Australian Kurtis Marschall, whom he had an identical 5.82m, by count back for the silver.

What mattered was Obiena showing the world that he could beat perhaps the greatest athlete to ever take up the sport.

If Obiena could beat Duplantis not just once, but twice, then he has the ability to do it again.

And if it happens anew, Obiena and the rest of the grateful, glory-hungry Filipino people are hoping and praying it occurs in next year’s Paris Games, where the dream ending for the once skinny boy from Tondo is to have that Olympic medal dangling on his neck.