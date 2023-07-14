Undefeated Ateneo, DasmariÃ±as Integrated High School face off in PCAP Interschool Championships

^

Undefeated Ateneo, Dasmariñas Integrated High School face off in PCAP Interschool Championships

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
July 14, 2023 | 1:14pm
MANILA, Philippines – They are the last two undefeated teams in the first ever PCAP Interschool Championships, and there’s going to be a parting of ways. Ateneo de Manila University and Dasmariñas Integrated High School will face off Saturday in Round 5 of the two-weekend tournament.

Both schools tote a 4-0 record.

In other key matches, University of the Philippines and Jose Rizal University with identical 3-3 slates will collide while University of Cebu and San Sebastian College-Recoletos — also with similar 3-3 records — will see a parting of ways. 

La Immaculada Concepcion School of Pasig and Adamson University and the air of Victory Christian International School and International School Manila who each have 2-2 record will also face off against one another.

Round 6 will also take place followed by a play-in for the semifinals where the third seed and the sixth seed and the fourth seed and the fifth seed clash.

The respective wins will advance to take on the top two seeds slated for Sunday June 16. The finals also take place on the same day. 

IM Michael Concio Jr., NM Mark Jay Bacojo, and FM Christian Gian Karlo Arca, who all represent Dasmariñas Integrated High School, are respectively first, second, and third in the Top 10 Individual Rankings of the tournament with eight wins and no losses and no draws.

