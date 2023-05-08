^

Sports

Trillo promoted to Meralco head coach

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 8, 2023 | 6:16pm
Trillo promoted to Meralco head coach
Luigi Trillo
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – A new era has dawned for Meralco in the PBA with the appointment of Luigi Trillo as the Bolts’ head coach.

The Bolts promoted the longtime assistant in an announcement Monday, taking the place of Norman Black, who’s now the designated team consultant in a major development to kickstart the PBA offseason.

In the same coaching rigodon, Meralco named Serbian-Kiwi mentor Nenad Vucinic as active consultant.

Meralco paid gratitude to Black for almost a decade of tenure since taking over in 2014, and welcomed Trillo and Vucinic to their new positions.  It’s a head coaching return for Trillo since his stint with Alaska from 2011-2014, highlighted by a championship in the 2013 Commissioner’s Cup.

“We thank coach Norman for his unwavering commitment and the indelible mark he has left on the organization. We are also grateful to have coach Nenad and coach Luigi taking on new roles in leading the Bolts,” said team manager Paolo Trillo.

Black, an 11-time champion coach who steered Meralco to contender status marked by four finals appearances, thanked the organization as he looks forward to his new role.

"I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to the Meralco management and the MVP group for supporting myself and the Bolts,” said Black,

"In addition, I wish to thank the players and my coaching staff for their hard work and positive attitudes in their efforts to make the team successful over the years. I now look forward to helping the team in my capacity as team consultant in our continued quest to bring a championship to the Meralco franchise."

Meanwhile, Converge acquired Mike Nieto from Rain or Shine in exchange for two second-round picks in 2024 and 2025 for its another offseason move.

The FiberXers last month traded Abu Tratter and David Murrell to Magnolia for Adrian Wong and this year’s first-round pick.

BOLTS

LUIGI TRILLO

MERALCO

MERALCO BOLTS

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacquiao vows to shoulder expenses of boxer in coma

Pacquiao vows to shoulder expenses of boxer in coma

1 day ago
The medical needs of Kenneth Egano, the Sarangani bantamweight who slipped into a coma after winning his eight-round fight...
Sports
fbtw
Paalam shows way for Philippine boxers

Paalam shows way for Philippine boxers

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Palaam led a flying start for the Philippine boxing team in the 32nd Southeast Asian...
Sports
fbtw
3x3 ballers miss target

3x3 ballers miss target

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
The 3x3 side of Gilas Pilipinas’ redemption drive in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games ended in tatters. Tw...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle turns back NU, nears UAAP volley crown

La Salle turns back NU, nears UAAP volley crown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
La Salle broke free from National U’s leash and snatched a thrilling 18-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 15-13 squeaker to draw...
Sports
fbtw
Hidilyn, Elreen go face to face

Hidilyn, Elreen go face to face

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
After a three-silver medal haul by Rose Jean Ramos last Friday, it’s now up to Tokyo Olympics gold winner Hidilyn Diaz...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SEA Games golf: Hot finish puts Wong in the hunt; Filipina bets hobble

SEA Games golf: Hot finish puts Wong in the hunt; Filipina bets hobble

By Jan Veran | 58 minutes ago
Paolo Wong overcame a shaky frontside start with a blistering backside finish, birdying four of the last nine holes to save...
Sports
fbtw
Bren Esports boss cleared of drug charges

Bren Esports boss cleared of drug charges

1 hour ago
Bren Esports chief executive Bernard "Bren" Chong has been cleared by the Court of Appeals for his alleged involvement in...
Sports
fbtw
Pague routs Anasta to rule Brookside Open netfest

Pague routs Anasta to rule Brookside Open netfest

6 hours ago
Jose Maria Pague clipped Vicente Anasta with a superb all-around game, coming away with a 6-2, 6-2 romp to crown himself the...
Sports
fbtw
Juico, Villaluna shine in CF Novice-Aspirants fencing tilt

Juico, Villaluna shine in CF Novice-Aspirants fencing tilt

6 hours ago
Lily Marquitte Juico emerged as champion in the 12/10 under division in girls’ individual foil, while Andoni Gael Villaluna...
Sports
fbtw
In-form Lascuna ready to take on all comers in ICTSI Luisita Championship tiff

In-form Lascuna ready to take on all comers in ICTSI Luisita Championship tiff

6 hours ago
Unfazed by the depth of talent in the ICTSI Luisita Championship roster, Tony Lascuña expects to be in the mix early,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with