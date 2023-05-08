Trillo promoted to Meralco head coach

MANILA, Philippines – A new era has dawned for Meralco in the PBA with the appointment of Luigi Trillo as the Bolts’ head coach.

The Bolts promoted the longtime assistant in an announcement Monday, taking the place of Norman Black, who’s now the designated team consultant in a major development to kickstart the PBA offseason.

In the same coaching rigodon, Meralco named Serbian-Kiwi mentor Nenad Vucinic as active consultant.

Meralco paid gratitude to Black for almost a decade of tenure since taking over in 2014, and welcomed Trillo and Vucinic to their new positions. It’s a head coaching return for Trillo since his stint with Alaska from 2011-2014, highlighted by a championship in the 2013 Commissioner’s Cup.

“We thank coach Norman for his unwavering commitment and the indelible mark he has left on the organization. We are also grateful to have coach Nenad and coach Luigi taking on new roles in leading the Bolts,” said team manager Paolo Trillo.

Black, an 11-time champion coach who steered Meralco to contender status marked by four finals appearances, thanked the organization as he looks forward to his new role.

"I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to the Meralco management and the MVP group for supporting myself and the Bolts,” said Black,

"In addition, I wish to thank the players and my coaching staff for their hard work and positive attitudes in their efforts to make the team successful over the years. I now look forward to helping the team in my capacity as team consultant in our continued quest to bring a championship to the Meralco franchise."

Meanwhile, Converge acquired Mike Nieto from Rain or Shine in exchange for two second-round picks in 2024 and 2025 for its another offseason move.

The FiberXers last month traded Abu Tratter and David Murrell to Magnolia for Adrian Wong and this year’s first-round pick.