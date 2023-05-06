^

Brownlee banners SEA Games 'redeem team'

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 6, 2023 | 1:49pm
Justin Brownlee
MANILA, Philippines — The final 12-man lineup for Gilas Pilipinas in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games has been released, three days ahead of their opening game against Malaysia on May 9.

The STAR's Quinito Henson broke the lineup on Saturday, with naturalized Justin Brownlee leading the "redeem team" as the Gilas 5-on-5 men's squad seek to regain the gold medal in the biennial meet.

Joining Brownlee is Ginebra teammate Christian Standhardinger, Meralco's Chris Newsome, NorthPort's Arvin Tolentino and TNT's Calvin Oftana.

Also on deck for Chot Reyes are college standouts Mike Phillips of DLSU, Jerom Lastimosa of Adamson and Mason Amos of Ateneo.

Wrapping up the roster are San Miguel Beer's Chris Ross, Marcio Lassiter, CJ Perez and TNT's Matt Ganuelas-Rosser.

The team is also bringing over reserves Ben Phillips, Aaron Black and Jeremiah Gray.

Gilas just wrapped up training Saturday at the Meralco Gym in Pasig before flying to Cambodia.

After copping only one of the four available gold medals in basketball in Hanoi last year, the Philippines is looking to regain dominance in the region and win all four events in Phnom Penh.

32ND SEA GAMES

BASKETBALL

GILAS PILIPINAS
