^

Sports

Go 'All Out' with one of the Philippines' biggest functional fitness competitions

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
April 18, 2023 | 12:08pm
Go 'All Out' with one of the Philippines' biggest functional fitness competitions
The All Out Fitness family

MANILA, Philippines — Fitness enthusiasts will get a rare chance to test their mettle and further fuel their passion for health and wellness at the All Out Games 2023, a fitness competition set from August 5-6 at The Filinvest Tent in Alabang, Muntinlupa.

Organized by the famed Las Piñas-based functional fitness gym All Out Fitness, the two-day event will gather both novice and seasoned participants from other gyms to compete against each other either individually or in teams of three.

Competitors will get the opportunity to strut their stuff in the following divisions: Bootcamp, Scaled, Masters 35+ Scaled, RX, RX Masters and 35+.

The competition likewise takes pride in being the first to be staged at The Filinvest Tent and feature all-male and all-female trio teams.

All Out Games 2023 is the first-ever functional fitness competition to be held at The Filinvest Tent.

Promoting physical, mental health welfare

In an email to Philstar.com, All Out Fitness explained in detail the reason they decided to put up the competition, which has also been planned to be a major weekend attraction complete with sponsors, and the presence of fitness apparel and food and drink vendors at the venue.

“This competition was designed to benefit not only the participants' physical health, but also their mental health, by bringing together new and seasoned athletes in an event to promote socialization and sportsmanship, as well as to educate, showcase, and inspire the Filipinos to change their lifestyle, become more active, get fitter, and be healthier through proper diet and exercise,” said the gym owned by licensed functional fitness coach and multi-awarded competitor Martin Paulo Gonzales.

All Out Fitness has a solid track record in functional fitness competitions.

This isn’t the first rodeo of All Out Fitness, having staged the first-ever All Out Games Invitationals back in 2022. Aimed at reuniting the functional fitness and CrossFit communities in southern Metro Manila, the event saw the participation of 51 competitors from other gyms and boxes, who took part in a friendly competition either individually or in groups of three.

“We decided to organize this event in 2022 because coming from the pandemic, we really wanted to rebuild and re-ignite the competitive spirit within the community and build a stronger bond that was put to a pause because of the pandemic,” the gym added.

The grind never stops at All Out Fitness in Las Pinas.

Online qualifiers slated

Those interested in joining All Out Games 2023 will have to undergo the ongoing online qualifers, which are composed of two workouts that will determine their chance to advance to the main event on August 5-6.

Day 1 of the main event will feature the individual competitions while trio teams will take the spotlight on Day 2.

For more details, check out the competition’s official Facebook and Instagram accounts.

CROSSFIT

FITNESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
China basketball teams thrown out after match-fixing claims

China basketball teams thrown out after match-fixing claims

19 hours ago
Two teams were disqualified from the ongoing Chinese Basketball Association season on Monday after suspicions of match-fixing,...
Sports
fbtw
Leonard drops 38 points as Clippers draw first blood vs Suns

Leonard drops 38 points as Clippers draw first blood vs Suns

1 day ago
Kawhi Leonard scored 13 of his game-high 38 points in the fourth quarter to spark the Los Angeles Clippers to a 115-110 victory...
Sports
fbtw
Japan's Sega to buy Finnish Angry Birds maker Rovio

Japan's Sega to buy Finnish Angry Birds maker Rovio

20 hours ago
Japanese video games group Sega has offered to buy Finland's Rovio, maker of Angry Birds, valuing the company at over 700...
Sports
fbtw

Bombs away

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
It’s easy to single out three-point shooting as the determining factor in the outcome of every game in the best-of-seven PBA Governors’ Cup Finals so far.
Sports
fbtw
OP-PMS, PNP keep semis hopes alive in UNTV Cup

OP-PMS, PNP keep semis hopes alive in UNTV Cup

21 hours ago
Office of the President-Presidential Management Staff and Philippine National Police made the race for the last two semis...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines, 3 other countries to play in Asia 7s Football Championship

Philippines, 3 other countries to play in Asia 7s Football Championship

By Rick Olivares | 14 minutes ago
The first-ever BPI AIA Asia 7s will be kicking off Friday, April 21, at the McKinley Hill Stadium.
Sports
fbtw
Transgender basketball player barred from Australian competition

Transgender basketball player barred from Australian competition

49 minutes ago
A transgender basketballer was barred Tuesday from playing in an Australian women's competition, with the sport's governing...
Sports
fbtw
Team Secret captain eyes comeback in 2nd half of VCT Pacific

Team Secret captain eyes comeback in 2nd half of VCT Pacific

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
The country's lone representative in the Valorant Challenger's Tour (VCT)  Pacific, Team Secret, had a mixed run in the...
Sports
fbtw
Maxey takes charge as Sixers post 2-0 lead over Nets

Maxey takes charge as Sixers post 2-0 lead over Nets

2 hours ago
Tyrese Maxey scored 33 points as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets, 96-84, to take a commanding 2-0 lead in...
Sports
fbtw
Women's Kampeon Cup heroines: Palawan's Jaie Desiree Juan

Women's Kampeon Cup heroines: Palawan's Jaie Desiree Juan

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Meet Jaie Desiree Juan, the 21-year-old goalkeeper for Team Palawan who recently competed in the AIA Vitality Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with