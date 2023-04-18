Go 'All Out' with one of the Philippines' biggest functional fitness competitions

MANILA, Philippines — Fitness enthusiasts will get a rare chance to test their mettle and further fuel their passion for health and wellness at the All Out Games 2023, a fitness competition set from August 5-6 at The Filinvest Tent in Alabang, Muntinlupa.

Organized by the famed Las Piñas-based functional fitness gym All Out Fitness, the two-day event will gather both novice and seasoned participants from other gyms to compete against each other either individually or in teams of three.

Competitors will get the opportunity to strut their stuff in the following divisions: Bootcamp, Scaled, Masters 35+ Scaled, RX, RX Masters and 35+.

The competition likewise takes pride in being the first to be staged at The Filinvest Tent and feature all-male and all-female trio teams.

All Out Games 2023 is the first-ever functional fitness competition to be held at The Filinvest Tent.

Promoting physical, mental health welfare

In an email to Philstar.com, All Out Fitness explained in detail the reason they decided to put up the competition, which has also been planned to be a major weekend attraction complete with sponsors, and the presence of fitness apparel and food and drink vendors at the venue.

“This competition was designed to benefit not only the participants' physical health, but also their mental health, by bringing together new and seasoned athletes in an event to promote socialization and sportsmanship, as well as to educate, showcase, and inspire the Filipinos to change their lifestyle, become more active, get fitter, and be healthier through proper diet and exercise,” said the gym owned by licensed functional fitness coach and multi-awarded competitor Martin Paulo Gonzales.

All Out Fitness has a solid track record in functional fitness competitions.

This isn’t the first rodeo of All Out Fitness, having staged the first-ever All Out Games Invitationals back in 2022. Aimed at reuniting the functional fitness and CrossFit communities in southern Metro Manila, the event saw the participation of 51 competitors from other gyms and boxes, who took part in a friendly competition either individually or in groups of three.

“We decided to organize this event in 2022 because coming from the pandemic, we really wanted to rebuild and re-ignite the competitive spirit within the community and build a stronger bond that was put to a pause because of the pandemic,” the gym added.

The grind never stops at All Out Fitness in Las Pinas.

Online qualifiers slated

Those interested in joining All Out Games 2023 will have to undergo the ongoing online qualifers, which are composed of two workouts that will determine their chance to advance to the main event on August 5-6.

Day 1 of the main event will feature the individual competitions while trio teams will take the spotlight on Day 2.

For more details, check out the competition’s official Facebook and Instagram accounts.