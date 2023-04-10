^

SI Centennial 5 takes line honors

The Philippine Star
April 10, 2023 | 12:00am
SI Centennial 5 takes line honors
“It’s very historical! It’s the first time that a Philippine boat won Line Honors at the Rolex China Sea Race. It’s such a prestigious race for us,” said Echauz during media interview after the race.

Subic, Philippines — Ernesto Echauz’s Standard Insurance Centennial 5 made history in taking Line Honors at the Rolex China Sea Race.

Skippered by Echauz and supervised by an all-Filipino crew, Standard Insurance Centennial 5 was the first boat to cross the start line out of Hong Kong’s iconic skyline in Victoria Harbour last April 5, and maintained a comfortable lead throughout the race for the historic feat.

"It's very historical! It's the first time that a Philippine boat won Line Honors at the Rolex China Sea Race. It's such a prestigious race for us," said Echauz during media interview after the race.

Clocking 12hrs 45mins and 47sec, Standard Insurance Centennial 5 hit the finish in Subic with an elapsed time of 3d 1h 25m 47s, marking the first time in the Rolex China Sea Race that a Philippine entry took Line Honors.

It was the first time in the 61-year history of the prestigious event organized by the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club in cooperation with the Manila Yacht Club and the Subic Bay Yacht Club.

The biennial race took the competitors 565 nautical miles (1,046 kilometers) across the South China Sea to Subic Bay, considered a real test of sailing skill, energy, persistence and team spirit.

Echauz’s Rachel Pugh 75 Standard Insurance Centennial 5 is no stranger to this flagship offshore race, having participated in nine editions of the race and having his name twice engraved on the China Sea Race Trophy in 1998 and 2008.

