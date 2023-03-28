Cool Smashers regain form, force decider vs Angels

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:10 p.m.) — The Creamline Cool Smashers kept their title retention bid alive in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference after forcing a winner-take-all Game Three against the Petro Gazz Angels, 18-25, 25-16, 25-18, 23-25, 15-6, in the best-of-three finals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday.

The Cool Smashers regained their bearings after a shock loss in Game One and going down a set in Game Two.

They flexed their championship pedigree in the deciding fifth set, uncorking an 8-0 run to zoom to a 10-2 advantage.

"Mindset, 'di na skills 'yung labanan." said Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses of the tough win.

"So nag-response naman 'yung team, and maganda 'yung pinakita sa five sets. 'Yung puso, champion team 'yan, so talagang pinakita nila na talagang hindi sila bibigay. Hindi sila bibitaw." he added.

Creamline's strong start was the back breaker for the Angels as they could only get within six, 6-12, after an MJ Phillips running attack.

But former PVL Finals MVP Celine Domingo scored three straight points, punctuated by a dump on a Petro Gazz overreceive to seal the deal for the Cool Smashers.

Creamline had the chance to close out the Petro Gazz in four sets after a 3-0 run saw the latter's lead down to one, 22-23, off a Michele Gumabao block on Jonah Sabete.

But two service errors by Rose Mary Vargas and Gumabao in the next three rallies helped Petro Gazz stay alive, 25-23.

Despite shooting themselves in the foot in the fourth frame, Creamline recovered early with their offensive onslaught.

Setter Jia Morado-de Guzman took Player of the Game honors with 30 excellent sets.

Four different Cool Smashers finished in twin-digit scoring with her playmaking, led by Gumabao's 21 points.

Tots Carlos added 20 markers while Jema Galanza and Domingo added 17 and 14 points, respectively.

Even with their untimely errors at the service line, Creamline proved to be more deadly with their serves as they ended up with six aces compared to Petro Gazz' one.

Middle blocker Remy Palma paced the Angels in the losing effort with 16 points. Aiza Maizo-Pontillas finished with 15 markers.

Creamline and Petro Gazz tussle once more for all the marbles in Game Three on Thursdsay, March 30, still here at the Mall of Asia Arena.