^

Sports

Cool Smashers regain form, force decider vs Angels

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 28, 2023 | 9:39pm
Cool Smashers regain form, force decider vs Angels
Tots Carlos
PVL

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:10 p.m.) — The Creamline Cool Smashers kept their title retention bid alive in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference after forcing a winner-take-all Game Three against the Petro Gazz Angels, 18-25, 25-16, 25-18, 23-25, 15-6, in the best-of-three finals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday.

The Cool Smashers regained their bearings after a shock loss in Game One and going down a set in Game Two.

They flexed their championship pedigree in the deciding fifth set, uncorking an 8-0 run to zoom to a 10-2 advantage.

"Mindset, 'di na skills 'yung labanan." said Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses of the tough win. 

"So nag-response naman 'yung team, and maganda 'yung pinakita sa five sets. 'Yung puso, champion team 'yan, so talagang pinakita nila na talagang hindi sila bibigay. Hindi sila bibitaw." he added.

Creamline's strong start was the back breaker for the Angels as they could only get within six, 6-12, after an MJ Phillips running attack.

But former PVL Finals MVP Celine Domingo scored three straight points, punctuated by a dump on a Petro Gazz overreceive to seal the deal for the Cool Smashers.

Creamline had the chance to close out the Petro Gazz in four sets after a 3-0 run saw the latter's lead down to one, 22-23, off a Michele Gumabao block on Jonah Sabete.

But two service errors by Rose Mary Vargas and Gumabao in the next three rallies helped Petro Gazz stay alive, 25-23.

Despite shooting themselves in the foot in the fourth frame, Creamline recovered early with their offensive onslaught.

Setter Jia Morado-de Guzman took Player of the Game honors with 30 excellent sets.

Four different Cool Smashers finished in twin-digit scoring with her playmaking, led by Gumabao's 21 points.

Tots Carlos added 20 markers while Jema Galanza and Domingo added 17 and 14 points, respectively.

Even with their untimely errors at the service line, Creamline proved to be more deadly with their serves as they ended up with six aces compared to Petro Gazz' one.

Middle blocker Remy Palma paced the Angels in the losing effort with 16 points. Aiza Maizo-Pontillas finished with 15 markers.

Creamline and Petro Gazz tussle once more for all the marbles in Game Three on Thursdsay, March 30, still here at the Mall of Asia Arena.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Inbound and outward

By Bill Velasco | 1 day ago
“Some won’t appreciate you no matter how much you do for them. Release yourself. Go where you’re appreciated and understood.” – Robert Tew
Sports
fbtw
NBA champ Jason Williams tells Filipino hoopers: 'Go out and all in'

NBA champ Jason Williams tells Filipino hoopers: 'Go out and all in'

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
When he played in the NBA, Jason Williams was used to being one of the smallest guys on the court in his position as a point...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee leads Gilas 'redeem team' in SEA Games; Animam returns for womens' 3-peat bid

Brownlee leads Gilas 'redeem team' in SEA Games; Animam returns for womens' 3-peat bid

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Settling for silver in Hanoi last year, the SBP included the naturalized player in its edition of the "redeem team" also reinforced...
Sports
fbtw
B. League: Kiefer comes up clutch for Shiga; Sotto, Hiroshima rebound

B. League: Kiefer comes up clutch for Shiga; Sotto, Hiroshima rebound

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
The guard scored five of his 13 total points in the final 1:13 of the game, highlighted by the go-ahead triple to give Shiga...
Sports
fbtw
Faustino sweetens Philippine bid at youth weightlifting worlds with gold, silver

Faustino sweetens Philippine bid at youth weightlifting worlds with gold, silver

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
The future looks bright for Philippine weightlifting.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
F2 disconnects PLDT for PVL bronze

F2 disconnects PLDT for PVL bronze

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Similar to what happened during Game One, F2 needed to recover from an opening-set loss to seize the hardware in their first...
Sports
fbtw
Kings go for jugular vs Beermen

Kings go for jugular vs Beermen

By John Bryan Ulanday | 7 hours ago
Reigning champion Barangay Ginebra shoots for the kill against San Miguel while Talk ‘N Text and Meralco break a deadlock...
Sports
fbtw
SEA Games to get rid of 'outrageous' rules

SEA Games to get rid of 'outrageous' rules

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
The Southeast Asian Games may have seen the last of the outrageous rules allowed in past editions that favored the host ...
Sports
fbtw
Jokic tallies 29th triple-double of season as Nuggets thwart Sixers

Jokic tallies 29th triple-double of season as Nuggets thwart Sixers

7 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets continued their march toward the Western Conference top seed Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) with a 116-111...
Sports
fbtw
Japanese boxing champion Murata hangs up gloves

Japanese boxing champion Murata hangs up gloves

7 hours ago
Japan's former world and Olympic boxing champion Ryota Murata announced his retirement Tuesday, saying he had run out of challenges...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with