^

Sports

Edwards retains UFC welterweight crown vs Usman

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
March 19, 2023 | 12:12pm
Edwards retains UFC welterweight crown vs Usman
Leon Edwards (in black shorts) throws a punch against Kamaru Usman
Twitter / UFC

MANILA, Philippines — If Kamaru Usman felt that Leon Edwards didn’t show him anything the last time they tussled, he should respect the latter now after UFC 286.

Edwards successfully defended the championship that he shockingly wrested from Usman last year with a gritty and masterful performance in front of a hometown crowd at the O2 Arena in London, England Sunday morning. 

UFC 286 was televised live in the Philippines on the Premier Sports Channel on Sky and Cignal as well as the TapGo TV streaming application.

In his first title defense and rubber match in his personal trilogy with Usman, Edwards threw off Usman with dozens of leg kicks and successfully fended off any takedown attempts. 

The Englishman, showing more poise and confidence than in any of their previous two matches, frustrated Usman time and again. 

Usman's striking made the fight competitive, and he did land a lot of them. Edwards was penalized a point for grabbing the fence, making it a close fight to call. 

Nevertheless, Edwards was more clinical and the judges awarded a majority decision — 48-47, 48-47, and 47-47 that kept the belt in the champ's corner.

Quipped Edwards after the fight: "He didn't get any takedowns, I landed the cleaner shots, I took out his legs. It's been my hardest fight to this day, and I want to thank him for being a great competitor. Listen to the crowd!"

Usman, on his first-ever losing streak, likewise paid tribute: “London, you’ve got a hell of a guy, and a great champion.”

The win saw Edwards better his record going 21-3-0 versus Usman’s 20-3-0. 

The UFC announced a sold out show with 17,588 paying patrons with a ticket gross of US $ 8,577,197. UFC 286 was the highest grossing event in O2 Arena history.

The Fight of the Night was awarded to Justin Gaethje versus Rafael Fiziev in which the former won by a majority decision. The Performance of the Night went to Jake Hadley who defeated Malcolm Gordon via TKO at 1:01 of the first round. Also awarded Performance of the Night was Gunnar Nelson whose armbar saw Bryan Barbarena tap out at the 4:51 mark of the first round.

MMA

UFC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Clark could be another Brownlee

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
San Miguel Beer head coach Jorge Gallent isn’t discounting the possibility of making Cameron Clark a resident import like Barangay Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee in the PBA. Brownlee is on his 10th conference...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am Duncan brothers end 10-year reign in Vermont

Fil-Am Duncan brothers end 10-year reign in Vermont

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Filipino-American Robin Duncan ended their siblings' 10-year run in the University of Vermont Basketball team last ...
Sports
fbtw
Race to semis on today

Race to semis on today

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Twice-to-beat squads San Miguel Beer and Barangay Ginebra go for the express lane to the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals...
Sports
fbtw
Sotto bags double-double in Hiroshima rout of Ibaraki

Sotto bags double-double in Hiroshima rout of Ibaraki

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
Sotto, in just his third game with Hiroshima, finished with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting to go along with 12 rebounds and...
Sports
fbtw
Injured Valdez continues to be voice of reason for Creamline Cool Smashers

Injured Valdez continues to be voice of reason for Creamline Cool Smashers

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
As her side faced a tough challenge from the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in Game One of their best-of-three semifinals match...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Highlands Ladies Cup draws full-packed cast

Highlands Ladies Cup draws full-packed cast

4 minutes ago
Backed by Diamond sponsors W Group, Inc. and Willie Ocier, the Highlands Ladies Cup will feature players of all genders with...
Sports
fbtw
Confident Alido targets back-to-back PGT win in Iloilo

Confident Alido targets back-to-back PGT win in Iloilo

41 minutes ago
Not only will the 22-year-old Alido bring momentum to the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge beginning Wednesday but also the drive...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Nation Select outduels NUNS for historic NBTC girls crown

Fil-Nation Select outduels NUNS for historic NBTC girls crown

49 minutes ago
Led by Harvard University-commit Nina Emnace's 17 points, the Fil-foreigners fended off a gritty challenge from the Lady Bullpups...
Sports
fbtw
F2 head coach offers no excuses for semis loss to Creamline

F2 head coach offers no excuses for semis loss to Creamline

By Luisa Morales | 57 minutes ago
Diego is coaching in her first conference with the Cargo Movers. She believes that as F2 are in the semis for only the first...
Sports
fbtw
Juniors champ Janrey Pasaol commits to FEU Tamaraws

Juniors champ Janrey Pasaol commits to FEU Tamaraws

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Pasaol, the younger brother of Meralco's Alvin Pasaol, steered FEU-D to a surprise title as they dethroned reigning champions...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with