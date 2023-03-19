^

Sports

Juniors champ Janrey Pasaol commits to FEU Tamaraws

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 19, 2023 | 9:58am
Juniors champ Janrey Pasaol commits to FEU Tamaraws
Janrey Pasaol
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The FEU Tamaraws will be continuing to enjoy the services of young gun Janrey Pasaol as he made his commitment to join the senior team after leading FEU-Diliman to the championship in the UAAP Season 85 juniors basketball tournament.

Pasaol, the younger brother of Meralco's Alvin Pasaol, steered FEU-D to a surprise title as they dethroned reigning champions National U-Nazaerth School and top-seed Adamson in the semis and finals, respectively.

The 5'11" guard was named as part of the Mythical Team and normed 15.7 points, 6.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.4 steals.

He reinforces a squad led by holdover L-Jay Gonzales.

"Pinili kong mag-stay sa FEU kasi sobra-sobra ang pasasalamat ko sa kanila sa laking tulong nila sa'kin, 'di lang sa basketball, kundi sa buhay pa," he said. "Thankful din ako kasi ito yung school na pinapangarap ng iba at nabigyan ako ng chance na makapag-aral at makapaglaro rito," said Pasaol.

Pasaol joins an FEU side that looks to return to the UAAP Final Four after seeing its eight-year long streak snapped last Season 85.

FEU icon Denok Miranda is the team's new tactician and believes that Pasaol will be a great addition to the team which will also have Patrick Sleat and Bryan Sajonia in its ranks.

"Malaki matutulong niya sa team, lalo na alam na niya yung system ko," said Miranda, who was a constant sideline presence during the Baby Tamaraws' season.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Clark could be another Brownlee

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
San Miguel Beer head coach Jorge Gallent isn’t discounting the possibility of making Cameron Clark a resident import like Barangay Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee in the PBA. Brownlee is on his 10th conference...
Sports
fbtw
Race to semis on today

Race to semis on today

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Twice-to-beat squads San Miguel Beer and Barangay Ginebra go for the express lane to the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals...
Sports
fbtw

3-pointer at buzzer nails Mavs squeaker vs Lakers

11 hours ago
Kyrie Irving scored 38 points in his return from a foot injury and Maxi Kleber made a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the visiting Dallas Mavericks pulled off a 111-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday to...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am Duncan brothers end 10-year reign in Vermont

Fil-Am Duncan brothers end 10-year reign in Vermont

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Filipino-American Robin Duncan ended their siblings' 10-year run in the University of Vermont Basketball team last ...
Sports
fbtw

Kenyans rule Jerusalem Marathon

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Kenyans Kiprotich Noah Kigen and Margaret Njuguna topped the 12th Jerusalem Marathon that traversed this beautiful and historic place including the world famous walled Old City here Friday.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Injured Valdez continues to be voice of reason for Creamline Cool Smashers

Injured Valdez continues to be voice of reason for Creamline Cool Smashers

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
As her side faced a tough challenge from the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in Game One of their best-of-three semifinals match...
Sports
fbtw
Juniors champ Janrey Pasaol commits to FEU Tamaraws

Juniors champ Janrey Pasaol commits to FEU Tamaraws

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Pasaol, the younger brother of Meralco's Alvin Pasaol, steered FEU-D to a surprise title as they dethroned reigning champions...
Sports
fbtw
Alido rallies with fiery 64, wins by one

Alido rallies with fiery 64, wins by one

11 hours ago
Ira Alido did the unthinkable the way girlfriend Chanelle Avaricio essayed a highly improbable come-from-behind win in the...
Sports
fbtw

Belen, Solomon lead NU past FEU

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Reigning champion National U tamed Far Eastern U, 25-21, 25-9, 25-18, to move a stone throw away from leader La Salle in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre...
Sports
fbtw

PNVF unveils new coach, new recruits

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
The Philippine National Volleyball Federation beefed up its preparations for a redemption bid in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games with a new mentor and three reinforcements for the men’s national team.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with