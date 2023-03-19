Juniors champ Janrey Pasaol commits to FEU Tamaraws

MANILA, Philippines — The FEU Tamaraws will be continuing to enjoy the services of young gun Janrey Pasaol as he made his commitment to join the senior team after leading FEU-Diliman to the championship in the UAAP Season 85 juniors basketball tournament.

Pasaol, the younger brother of Meralco's Alvin Pasaol, steered FEU-D to a surprise title as they dethroned reigning champions National U-Nazaerth School and top-seed Adamson in the semis and finals, respectively.

Related Stories Baby Tams sweep Baby Falcons for UAAP boys hoops title

The 5'11" guard was named as part of the Mythical Team and normed 15.7 points, 6.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.4 steals.

He reinforces a squad led by holdover L-Jay Gonzales.

"Pinili kong mag-stay sa FEU kasi sobra-sobra ang pasasalamat ko sa kanila sa laking tulong nila sa'kin, 'di lang sa basketball, kundi sa buhay pa," he said. "Thankful din ako kasi ito yung school na pinapangarap ng iba at nabigyan ako ng chance na makapag-aral at makapaglaro rito," said Pasaol.

Pasaol joins an FEU side that looks to return to the UAAP Final Four after seeing its eight-year long streak snapped last Season 85.

FEU icon Denok Miranda is the team's new tactician and believes that Pasaol will be a great addition to the team which will also have Patrick Sleat and Bryan Sajonia in its ranks.

"Malaki matutulong niya sa team, lalo na alam na niya yung system ko," said Miranda, who was a constant sideline presence during the Baby Tamaraws' season.