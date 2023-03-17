^

Baby Tams sweep Baby Falcons for UAAP boys hoops title

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
March 17, 2023 | 7:15pm
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Far Eastern University-Diliman captured the UAAP Season 85 boys basketball crown, sweeping Adamson in the thrilling finale with a 77-76 Game Two win Friday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

John Rey Pasaol fired 21 points including the go-ahead free throws to lead four players in double digits as the Baby Tamaraws completed a 2-0 sweep of the Baby Falcons for their first UAAP juniors title since Season 79.

Pasaol, brother of PBA player and former UE cager Alvin, added eight assists, four rebounds and four steals with VJ Pre (16), Dwyne Miranda (10) and Luke Felipe (10) chipping in help for the wards of coach Allan Albano.

But it was Kirby Mongcopa who stood the tallest for the Baby Tamaraws with his near triple-double of nine points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

He racked up averages of 14.4 points, 16.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 3.0 blocks and 2.0 steals in the finals highlighted by a monstrous 20-20 outing in Game One.

The Baby Tamaraws previously essayed an 85-74 win in Game One before a closer Game Two win for a full reversal of roles after being swept by the Baby Falcons in the elimination rounds.

This time, there was no stopping FEU as it capped a stellar campaign that also featured a semifinal win over reigning champion National U-Nazareth School led by MVP Reinhard Jumamoy.

"'Yung sinulat ko sa white board kanina, 'effort is the key'.  From jumpball pa lang, nakita ko sa kanila yung effort na gusto nilang kunin ang series na ito," said coach Albano.

Justine Garcia (20) paced the Baby Falcons, who topped the elims and booted out Santo Tomas in the semis for their first UAAP juniors finals appearance in 20 years.

The scores:

FEU-Diliman 77 – Pasaol 21, Pre 16, Miranda 10, Felipe 10, Mongcopa 9, Cabonilas 8, Daa 3, Salangsang 0, Pascual 0, Bautista 0, Herbito 0.

Adamson 76 – Garcia 20, Bonzalida 15, Medina 12, Rosillo 10, Reyes 9, Edding 8, Abayon 2, Carillo 0, Sajili 0.

Quarterscores: 23-24, 43-46, 61-60, 77-76

