^

Sports

Carlos Yulo strikes gold in Baku with parallel bars masterclass

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 11, 2023 | 5:58pm
Carlos Yulo strikes gold in Baku with parallel bars masterclass
Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo competes during the Men's Parallel Bars final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, northern England on November 6, 2022.
BEN STANSALL / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Carlos Yulo nabbed his first gold medal at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series in Baku, Azerbaijan as he ruled the parallel bars final on Saturday.

After missing out on the final in his pet event floor exercise, Yulo more than made up for it with a flawless routine on the parallel bars for his second gold overall in the World Cup series.

Yulo bested Ukraine's Illia Kovtun who had been gunning for his seventh straight FIG World Cup title on the apparatus.

Despite a lower difficulty score for Yulo (6.5) compared to Kovtun (6.6), the 22-year-old made up for it with his execution where he garnered a competition high 8.900.

Yulo finished with 15.400, edging Kovtun who ended up second with 15.366.

France's Cameron-Lie Bernard completed the podium with a 14.600 total.

Top qualifier Curran Phillips ended up only fifth with 14.500.

Yulo competed in the rings final as well but could not get up on the podium in an apparatus he has yet to finish in the Top 3 since he copped gold in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi last year.

After qualifying fifth with 14.166, Yulo ended up 7th in the final with an identical score.

Home bet Nikita Simonov ruled the competition with 14.633. Iran's Mahdi Ahmad Kohani and Austria's Vinzenz Hoeck completed the podium.

Yulo competes again in the vault final, where he is a former world champion, on Sunday.

CARLOS YULO

GYMNASTICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-ONE champion Eduard Folayang leaves Team Lakay

Ex-ONE champion Eduard Folayang leaves Team Lakay

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
One of the stalwarts of the decorated MMA gym, Folayang announced on social media Friday that he was no longer part of the...
Sports
fbtw
Seeing former Choco Mucho teammates eliminated &lsquo;bittersweet&rsquo;, says Chery Tiggo&rsquo;s Pauline Gaston

Seeing former Choco Mucho teammates eliminated ‘bittersweet’, says Chery Tiggo’s Pauline Gaston

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Filling in for usual starter EJ Laure, Gaston provided quality play for Chery Tiggo, finishing with a triple-double of 12...
Sports
fbtw
After Folayang, ex-champ Belingon leaves Team Lakay too

After Folayang, ex-champ Belingon leaves Team Lakay too

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
A day after former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard Folayang announced his departure after 16 years with the gym, another...
Sports
fbtw
10-woman Filipinas score breakthrough win over Laos in U20 Asia Cup qualifiers

10-woman Filipinas score breakthrough win over Laos in U20 Asia Cup qualifiers

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Goalkeeper Kaiya Jota was sent off just 10 minutes into play and forced Alexis Tan to place herself in between the sticks...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cargo Movers foil Lady Troopers to reach first-ever PVL semis

Cargo Movers foil Lady Troopers to reach first-ever PVL semis

1 minute ago
Their stinging second-set loss notwithstanding, the Cargo Movers came out of the match on top, thwarting the game Lady Troopers...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena 3 shots adrift in International Series Thailand

Tabuena 3 shots adrift in International Series Thailand

By Jan Veran | 26 minutes ago
Tabuena, who shared the first round lead with American Dodge Kemmer but slipped to joint sixth with a 70 Friday at the Black...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo steps in for San Beda as NBTC completes 24-team cast for National Finals

Ateneo steps in for San Beda as NBTC completes 24-team cast for National Finals

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The young Blue Eagles, who finished joint fifth in the UAAP Season 85 boys' basketball tournament, step in for San Beda after...
Sports
fbtw
Golden Tigresses back in win column at expense of Fighting Maroons

Golden Tigresses back in win column at expense of Fighting Maroons

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Sent crashing back to earth after their five-set stunner over defending champions NU last week, the España squad regained...
Sports
fbtw
Shaky putting all but drops Malixi out of title chase in Singapore

Shaky putting all but drops Malixi out of title chase in Singapore

2 hours ago
Three-putt miscues on Nos. 12 and 16 typified the young Filipina shotmaker’s day-long struggle on the undulating surface...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with