Yulo wraps up World Cup campaign in Doha with p-bars silver, vault bronze

Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo competes during the Men's Parallel Bars final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, northern England on November 6, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Carlos Yulo sweetened his floor exercise gold medal in the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar, with two more podium finishes at the Aspire Dome on Saturday.

After an optimistic start to his efforts in Doha when he won his pet event, Yulo added a silver medal in parallel bars and a bronze medal in vault in the last day of competition.

The Filipino gymnast competed first in vault, an apparatus where he is a former world champion.

Yulo started off with a Blanik, a handspring front double pike, which gave him a score of 14.966, 9.366 on execution.

But he underrotated on his second vault, a Kasamatsu double twist, which forced him to take a step back on his landing. This time, he scored 14.800 for a 14.883 average.

Current vault world champion Artur Davtyan set the bar high early when he opened with a Dragulescu then followed it up with a handspring Randi (2.5 twist) for a 15.083 average.

Davtyan's lead stuck for the rest of the competition as no one in the field was able to knock him off of the top spot.

Ukraine's Igor Radivilov took second place with an average of 14.899.

Then, just mere minutes later, Yulo added another medal to his haul in p-bars.

He finished with 8.733 on execution, but scored lower on difficulty (6.2 compared to 6.3) to gold medalist Illia Kovtun of Ukraine.

Yulo finished with a total of 14.933 as Kovtun edged him with 14.966.

Turkiye's Ferhat Arican took the bronze medal with 14.733.