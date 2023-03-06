MPL PH Season 11: ECHO regains lead, TNC finally wins in Week 3

MANILA, Philippines — World champion ECHO has retaken the solo lead in the rankings after sweeping all their matches in Week Three of the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) Season 11 at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

The Orcas showcased their mastery of the meta against TNC and Nexplay EVOS for back-to-back 2-0 victories, propelling themselves to the top of the standings with 14 points with a five-match winning streak.

Not far behind, in second place, is BREN Esports, which swept RSG 2-0 to end the week with 12 points. The MSC defending champion managed to bounce back with a statement win against defending MPL titlist Blacklist International, 2-0, letting the raiders overtake the agents in the weekly ranking for third place with nine points. Though ending the week with a loss, the agents do not go far down in the ranking after surviving the series against ONIC Philippines, 2-1, leaving themselves at fourth place with eight points.

Nexplay EVOS returned with a vengeance after suffering back-to-back losses last week as they swept Smart Omega, 2-0. Though they would suffer defeat against ECHO, it was enough to overtake ONIC Philippines for 5th place.

Both ONIC Philippines and Smart Omega suffered losses in Week Three, leaving them trailing the pack at sixth and seventh place, respectively, while TNC, which still sits at last place, snapped a 10-win losing streak by upsetting ONIC Philippines with a strong 2-0 victory.

The regular season continues Friday, March 10, with Blacklist International versus BREN Esports at 4 p.m. followed by ECHO versus Smart Omega at 6:30 p.m.