Balkman, Chalmers return, lead Valientes in ruling VisMin Cup

ZAMBOANGA – Two-time NBA champion Mario Chalmers and former PBA reinforcement Renaldo Balkman returned and brought the Zamboanga Valientes to the promised land of the VisMIn Cup Invitational tournament.

The two high-profile imports saved their best for last after missing the past two games and carried the Valientes to a decisive 108-93 triumph over crosstown rival Zamboanga Peninsula to rule this tournament here at the Mayor Vitaliano Agan Coliseum.

Balkman, teamed up with current Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player Justin Brownlee in leading San Miguel Beer to the Asean Basketball League championship five years ago, finished with 21 points on 10-of-15 shooting while also pulling down eight boards.

Chalmers, the two-time champion from the Miami Heat, also made key contributions, tallying 18 markers.

Also helping out in the production was former San Beda stalwar Jamest Kwekuteye, who added 11 points, while PBA prospect James Arthur contributed 10 markers.

The Valientes hit 13-of-37 shots from beyond the arc (37%) and produced 47 points from players coming off the bench, 28 points better than their rivals. They also had 19 points from points coming from ZamPen’s 13 turnovers and outscored their counterparts on fast break points, 37-27 in ruling this event headed by league commissioner Cris Bautista.

As expected, ZamPen was paced by its 1-2 punch, Mark Dolligon and import Henry Iloka, who combined for 46 points.

Iloka, last season’s Best Import, also pulled down 23 rebounds.