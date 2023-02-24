^

Mason Amos pulls off perfect Gilas debut

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 24, 2023 | 9:42pm
Mason Amos pulls off perfect Gilas debut
BOCAUE, Bulacan — Gilas Pilipinas unveiled a new rising star in Ateneo commit Mason Amos when he came out with a spotless debut in the senior national team against Lebanon in the sixth window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Philippine Arena here on Friday.

Though playing only over eight minutes, Amos finished with 13 points on a flawless 5-of-5 shooting clip. He nailed three triples and unleashed 11 markers in the third quarter alone.

At only 18-years-old, the up-and-coming Ateneo rookie celebrated playing his best in front of the Filipino fans.

"It was exciting there's a lot of people here. Great community, love the Philippines man. It's good representing the country. I'm thankful," said Amos after the game.

Though he checked in during the first quarter, it was only in the third that he was finally able to show his wares.

Even as Gilas was already comfortably ahead by halftime, Amos wanted to make sure to contribute to his team.

And that was exactly what he did as he scored 11 of the 29 points for Gilas Pilipinas in the third canto.

"Just energy coming off the bench. It's something new, I just stepped up," he said.

The young Gilas gun also admitted that there were some jitters playing his first game for Gilas in front of Filipino fans, but he pointed out being able to shake it off eventually.

"Yeah [there was pressure] I came in the game really nervous. I got used to it eventually. Yeah, it was great," he said.

Amos hopes to make the final cut anew when Gilas faces off with Jordan to wrap up their campaign in the qualifiers on Monday, February 27.

