Nomads consolidates squad for upcoming 7s

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 2, 2023 | 10:09am
Nomads consolidates squad for upcoming 7s
Manila Nomads Girls FC
AIA 7s

MANILA, Philippines – The Manila Nomads and the Manila Nomads Braves will merge into one squad for the upcoming 2023 season of the AIA 7s Football Tournament.

The single team will be known as Manila Nomads Girls FC.

According to head coach Shane Cosgrove, the collegiate football season necessitated the merger.

“We will consolidate into one team due to the university players being unavailable due to the UAAP and other collegiate requirements,” noted Cosgrove. 

“We do welcome back striker and midfielder Chloe Hails, who is a former Under-16 national team player. She returned from the United States where she played for a college in New York and in North Carolina.”

Two-time defending champion Kaya will also be affected by the unavailability of their collegiate players.

Nevertheless, Cosgrove believes the tournament will remain just as competitive with Manila Nomads Girls FC right in the thick of things.

“It will continue to be a tough league with Kaya, the Diggers teams, Don Bosco Tuloy to name a few. Each team has proved they can beat anyone on any given day. So we are looking forward to some good, skillful, and competitive matches this new season.”

FOOTBALL

MANILA NOMADS
