College coaching legend, ex-PBA player join forces for Ballout Sports 1st Conference

Officials of Ballout Sports are now ready to unveil its first conference slated this month. In photo are (from left to right) deputy for operations Robert dela Rosa, league commissioner Joe Lipa, president Cris Bautista and operations head Ronald Magtulis.

MANILA, Philippines – Legendary basketball coach Joe Lipa and retired PBA player Ronald Magtulis will be joining forces when Ballout Sports unveils its first conference this month.

Lipa, who also served as commissioner of the Filoil Flying V, Philippine Collegiate Champions League and the Universities Athletic Association of the Philippines several years ago, will be calling the shots for the league’s second season and this time, he’ll be assisted by Magtulis in running the basketball affairs of this growing developmental league open for collegiate and club teams.

Prior to becoming a PBA player, Magtulis saw action for the Far Eastern University Tamaraws where he became a part of their UAAP champion team in 1997.

The Tamaraws pulled off an upset over the Jong Uichico-mentored La Salle team.

Ron Jacobs, who used to be Uichico’s consultant with the Green Archers that time, was able to spot Magtulis and that victory served as his ticket to cracking Barangay Ginebra’s line up in Year 2000.

Magtulis also played for Purefoods before winding up his career with Coca-Cola in 2007.

“Excited ako, especially nung sinabi ni President (Cris Bautista) na si Coach Joe yung commissioner. Kasi alam ko marami akong matutunan sa kanya,” said Magtulis.

Several teams confirmed participation, the earliest were AMA University and University of Makati, two teams which made a deep run to the playoffs in the inaugural staging last year.

Commissioner Lipa has already set a meeting with the participating ball clubs on January 11 to discuss important matters like ground rules and tournament formats, venue and target date, compliance of member teams in providing official team logos and rosters and other league updates.