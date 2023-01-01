^

Ponggay Gaston inks deal with Chery Tiggo

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 1, 2023 | 5:19pm
Ponggay Gaston inks deal with Chery Tiggo
MANILA, Philippines — Open Spiker Ponggay Gaston has transferred clubs ahead of the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season as she inked a deal with the Chery Tiggo Crossovers.

The club announced Gaston's arrival on New Year's Day, shortly after veteran Dindin Santiago-Manabat's departure from the team.

Gaston had played four conferences with the Choco Mucho Flying Titans where she played with her fellow Ateneo Blue Eagles alumni like Bea de Leon, Maddie Madayang, and Deanna Wong.

She now has a clean slate with the Crossovers as she spreads her wings in the professional scene.

"What a way to start the year off. We look forward to a thrilling journey ahead with you!" wrote Chery on their welcome post for the former Ateneo standout.

The Crossovers most recently finished fourth in the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference which was ruled by the Petro Gazz Angels.

Meanwhile, the Flying Titans were unable to reach the playoffs.

Gaston will likely make her debut for the Crossovers in the Open Conference of the 2023 season set for March.

