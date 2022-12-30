Santiago-Manabat parts way with Chery Tiggo

MANILA, Philippines – Dindin Santiago-Manabat has left the base of the Chery Tiggo Crossovers after spending six years with the franchise.

Santiago-Manabat, who was key to Chery's title run in the PVL Open Conference back in 2021, won two championships with the club — one when they were still in the Philippine Superliga in 2016 and one in the PVL.

Most recently, the former NU standout finished in the semifinals of the PVL Reinforced Conference with Chery, as they fell short of the bronze medal against the Creamline Cool Smashers in early December.

"Thank you, Dinidin! We wish you well in all your future endeavors." the team wrote in a statement.

"We thank you for the passion and the years you shared with us." they added.

Santiago-Manabat, along with her younger sister Jaja, was one of the pillars for the team since their days as the Foton Tornadoes in the PSL.

Apart from their championship in the PSL, she also had four bronze medal finishes with the Tornadoes.

As the Crossovers, the team also had one silver medal finish in the 2021 Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League for Women with Santiago-Manabat.

During her tenure with the team, she also had stints abroad both in Thailand and in Japan.