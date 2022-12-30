^

Sports

Santiago-Manabat parts way with Chery Tiggo

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 30, 2022 | 11:41am
Santiago-Manabat parts way with Chery Tiggo
Dindin Santiago-Manabat
PVL media bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Dindin Santiago-Manabat has left the base of the Chery Tiggo Crossovers after spending six years with the franchise.

Santiago-Manabat, who was key to Chery's title run in the PVL Open Conference back in 2021, won two championships with the club — one when they were still in the Philippine Superliga in 2016 and one in the PVL.

Most recently, the former NU standout finished in the semifinals of the PVL Reinforced Conference with Chery, as they fell short of the bronze medal against the Creamline Cool Smashers in early December.

"Thank you, Dinidin! We wish you well in all your future endeavors." the team wrote in a statement.

"We thank you for the passion and the years you shared with us." they added.

Santiago-Manabat, along with her younger sister Jaja, was one of the pillars for the team since their days as the Foton Tornadoes in the PSL.

Apart from their championship in the PSL, she also had four bronze medal finishes with the Tornadoes.

As the Crossovers, the team also had one silver medal finish in the 2021 Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League for Women with Santiago-Manabat.

During her tenure with the team, she also had stints abroad both in Thailand and in Japan.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sotto named starter anew as Adelaide nail 4th straight win

Sotto named starter anew as Adelaide nail 4th straight win

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Sotto, who was inserted into Bruton's starting lineup earlier this month after playing more of a bench role to the start of...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-NBA player, PBA import Balkman to boost Strong Group in Dubai hoops tiff

Ex-NBA player, PBA import Balkman to boost Strong Group in Dubai hoops tiff

23 hours ago
Former NBA player Renaldo Balkman will beef up the Strong Group-Philippines in its initial foray in the Dubai International...
Sports
fbtw

Short and sweet

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
PBA 3x3 chairman, UAAP commissioner and FIBA World Cup Local Organizing Committee (LOC) head of operations Dicky Bachmann was in the US when news of his appointment as PSC chairman was reported in media the other...
Sports
fbtw
Clarin appointed chairman of Games and Amusements Board

Clarin appointed chairman of Games and Amusements Board

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
President Bongbong Marcos on Thursday named Richard Santos Clarin as chairman of the Games and Amusements Board, the agency...
Sports
fbtw
A tribute to football great pele

A tribute to football great pele

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Pele, adjudged as one of the world’s greatest football players — if not the greatest — transcended the sport...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sports in 2022: World Cup-bound Filipinas keep making history

Sports in 2022: World Cup-bound Filipinas keep making history

By Luisa Morales | 13 minutes ago
With a historic campaign to build momentum on, the Filipinas can only hope to bring the energy into the new year.
Sports
fbtw
Celtics still NBA's best; Grizzlies back on track

Celtics still NBA's best; Grizzlies back on track

By Luisa Morales | 47 minutes ago
The Celtics won their fourth straight contest as both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 29 points each to pace their squad...
Sports
fbtw
'Our greatest idol': Brazilians flock to hospital after Pele's death

'Our greatest idol': Brazilians flock to hospital after Pele's death

1 hour ago
As soon as they got the news, Antonio Pereira and his son started running: Pele, the man widely considered the greatest footballer...
Sports
fbtw
Solid 69 steers Malixi to 2-shot lead Citrus Golf Trail Ladies tiff

Solid 69 steers Malixi to 2-shot lead Citrus Golf Trail Ladies tiff

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Rianne Malixi mounted a sustained charge to dominate the field and the Sun ‘N Lake course, coming away with a solid...
Sports
fbtw
Brazilian football legend Pele dead at 82

Brazilian football legend Pele dead at 82

6 hours ago
The Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo said in a statement his death after a long battle with cancer was caused by "multiple...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with